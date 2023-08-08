News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Breaking more records this season the aim for Hearts

Kathleen McGovern is aiming to break more records with Hearts in the upcoming campaign.
By Jack Dawson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

The forward is one of many new signings at the Jam Tarts this summer as they looked to build on their impressive last season’s campaign. Under the guidance of Eva Olid, Hearts managed to smash multiple records last season including the side’s highest-ever position as well as collecting their first-ever points off Glaswegian giants Rangers. Now as the new campaign closes in, McGovern sees no reason why the Jam Tarts can’t continue on their upwards trajectory and inspire more young girls.

“We will keep our business indoors and just keep working hard in this pre-season and see where it takes us for the season ahead,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “So far it has been very good so there is no reason why we can’t challenge the top three as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Scottish game is improving, and it has only continued to improve. Hopefully this season we can break more records and inspire more young girls to continue to get involved. That’s the aim. “

Kathleen McGovern is one of nine new signings at Hearts this summer. Credit: Hearts WomenKathleen McGovern is one of nine new signings at Hearts this summer. Credit: Hearts Women
Kathleen McGovern is one of nine new signings at Hearts this summer. Credit: Hearts Women

Despite only signing for the club at the start of July, McGovern has quickly settled in finding herself on the scoresheet more than once in Hearts’ preseason campaign. With the new season now around the corner, the 21-year-old will typically face off against her home town club of Hamilton in her first game back in Scotland.

“It’s been good,” she added. “Obviously, the first day is always nerve-racking coming in but I knew a few faces in there. It was easy to come in, I’ve gained a lot of experience and hopefully, I can bring that here. It’s good now that I have settled and hopefully the other girls coming in will also settle in.

“I can’t wait to get started. I’m a competitive person and I can’t wait for the first competitive game. I know Hamilton very well, I spent a loan spell there. I know them very well and I can’t wait to get started. I’m from Hamilton so it was one of them things. I’m excited to play them and hopefully, we can get three points on the board.”

Related topics:RangersEdinburgh Evening News