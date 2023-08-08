The forward is one of many new signings at the Jam Tarts this summer as they looked to build on their impressive last season’s campaign. Under the guidance of Eva Olid, Hearts managed to smash multiple records last season including the side’s highest-ever position as well as collecting their first-ever points off Glaswegian giants Rangers. Now as the new campaign closes in, McGovern sees no reason why the Jam Tarts can’t continue on their upwards trajectory and inspire more young girls.

“We will keep our business indoors and just keep working hard in this pre-season and see where it takes us for the season ahead,” she told the Edinburgh Evening News. “So far it has been very good so there is no reason why we can’t challenge the top three as well.

“The Scottish game is improving, and it has only continued to improve. Hopefully this season we can break more records and inspire more young girls to continue to get involved. That’s the aim. “

Kathleen McGovern is one of nine new signings at Hearts this summer. Credit: Hearts Women

Despite only signing for the club at the start of July, McGovern has quickly settled in finding herself on the scoresheet more than once in Hearts’ preseason campaign. With the new season now around the corner, the 21-year-old will typically face off against her home town club of Hamilton in her first game back in Scotland.

“It’s been good,” she added. “Obviously, the first day is always nerve-racking coming in but I knew a few faces in there. It was easy to come in, I’ve gained a lot of experience and hopefully, I can bring that here. It’s good now that I have settled and hopefully the other girls coming in will also settle in.