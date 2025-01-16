BBC Scotland’s television cameras make a rare visit to Glebe Park, Brechin, on Friday perhaps sensing a cup upset. Highland League Brechin City host Premiership Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round hoping to become the proverbial giant-killers.

Both teams have injury concerns but it is the visitors who have more absentees to contend with. Brechin manager Paddy Cregg and his Hearts counterpart Neil Critchley are both expected to name strong teams in a tie guaranteed to generate plenty intrigue.