Brechin City v Hearts injury latest: Three players out and three doubtful for the Scottish Cup tie

Friday night’s game is a big occasion for both teams

BBC Scotland’s television cameras make a rare visit to Glebe Park, Brechin, on Friday perhaps sensing a cup upset. Highland League Brechin City host Premiership Hearts in the Scottish Cup fourth round hoping to become the proverbial giant-killers.

Both teams have injury concerns but it is the visitors who have more absentees to contend with. Brechin manager Paddy Cregg and his Hearts counterpart Neil Critchley are both expected to name strong teams in a tie guaranteed to generate plenty intrigue.

Here is the latest injury news from Brechin and Hearts ahead of the match:

Quad muscle problem still has the Englishman sidelined.

1. Frankie Kent (Hearts): Out

Quad muscle problem still has the Englishman sidelined. | SNS Group

The captain is still nursing a calf strain.

2. Lawrence Shankland (Hearts): Out

The captain is still nursing a calf strain. | SNS Group

The former Hearts forward has been on the long-term injury list.

3. Anthony McDonald (Brechin): Out

The former Hearts forward has been on the long-term injury list. | SNS Group

Hamstring injury means we are unlikely to see him until later in the season.

4. Kingsley

Hamstring injury means we are unlikely to see him until later in the season. | SNS

