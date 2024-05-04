Brendan Rodgers sends Celtic message ahead of Hearts clash as Kris Boyd names ideal Rangers capture
Hearts and Hibs return to action on Saturday as the end of the season comes into sight. Hearts take on Celtic away from home on Saturday, hoping to disrupt the title race, while Hibs head to Ross County hoping to maintain or improve their four-point advantage over Aberdeen below them.
There isn’t too much to settle in the Premiership beyond the title race, with Celtic leading Rangers by three points. Livingston are cut adrift at the bottom, while Hearts have a lock on third place. here we round up the latest from around the division.
Rodgers rallies fans pre-Hearts
Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has rallied his fans ahead of his side’s clash with Hearts on Saturday. He said: “They play a huge part. I think that has been the difference over the last few months – how everything has been connected.
“Because they, along with ourselves and the staff are a connection to the team and an extension of what we see on the field. That support they give to the team is unrivalled when everyone’s onside and there with us. To have that in three of the last four games at home will be special. But also, we’ll need that patience as well because teams aren’t going to turn up and roll over – we have to be patient in the stands as well as on the field.
“We’ll be looking to play our game at the right speed and tempo and causing difficult moments for the opposition. To play at home on the pitch with the crowd, hopefully, we can take that advantage with us.”
Boyd on Clement replacement
Former Rangers man Kris Boyd believes there is already a strong candidate to replace Philippe Clement when he leaves Ibrox, whenever that may be.
“It would have to be a really attractive opportunity for him to jump at the first offer from a bigger Scottish club or the English Championship,” Boyd wrote in his Scottish Sun column.
“And I’ll throw this out there, could Rangers have another look at McInnes should Philippe Clement move on for any reason in the coming year or so? A former Gers star, he knocked the job back in 2017 when the club didn’t have the stability it does now. His stance on an offer will probably have changed, and the Ibrox board will surely have been impressed by his work down at Rugby Park.”
