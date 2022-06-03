Brighton reach decision on Alex Cochrane's contract after loan spell at Hearts

The English Premier League club’s recently-appointed technical director David Weir, the former Hearts and Scotland defender, confirmed the decision earlier today.

Cochrane, 22, is now contracted to Brighton for a further 12 months and must wait to learn whether he is part of manager Graham Potter’s first-team plans for next season.

By extending his deal, Brighton have protected their investment in the player, who has a number of interested suitors both in Scotland and England.

He made 40 appearances for Hearts during the season just ended, scoring three goals, and impressed as a versatile and attack-minded left full-back.

He played as a wing-back and even in central defence as the Edinburgh club enjoyed one of their most memorable campaigns in living memory.

Cochrane experienced derby matches against Hibs, plus a Scottish Cup final and semi-final as Hearts qualified for next season’s Europa League play-off round.

Brighton have also given extended deals to Cochrane’s fellow under-23 players Tom McGill, Jack Spong, Lorent Tolaj and Ben Wilson.

Midfielder Pascal Gross signed a new two-year contract earlier this afternoon, and striker Danny Welbeck is expected to sign a new contract this summer.

“We are delighted that Pascal and Danny will be with us next season,” Weir told the club’s website.