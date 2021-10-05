Bristol City's recall option on Hearts loanee Taylor Moore explained

Taylor Moore is on loan at Hearts from Bristol City.

The English Championship club can invoke a clause to cut the agreement short and take Moore back south during the January transfer window. Tynecastle officials will be hoping that does not transpire with the player in excellent form.

City have not contacted him recently and he has delivered two strong displays in Hearts’ last two matches, contributing to a 3-0 win against Livingston and 2-0 victory over Motherwell.

Moore said he is thriving with the unbeaten Edinburgh club sitting second in the cinch Premiership table.

“Bristol City are concentrating on what they have to do so I haven’t heard anything from them,” he said. “Friends and family are ringing me up: ‘How are you enjoying Edinburgh, it’s an amazing place, can’t wait to come up.’

“My girlfriend comes up and we’ve been getting to know the city and the people. So far I’m loving it. My whole family are happy that I’m here enjoying my football again.

“We’re a tight group and the message is clear that some players will come in and some will sit out. There is competition and some really good players at Hearts.

“It’s about trying to keep the shirt. I’m actually really enjoying it playing in a back three. We are executing that system really well and we work a lot on it during the week. It’s even more enjoyable when you win and keep a clean sheet.”