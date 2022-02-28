Gianluigi Buffon signs new contract, giving Hearts keeper Craig Gordon a new target

The World Cup-winning Italian, who began his career with the club before spending 19 years across two spells with Juventus, re-joined Serie B side Parma last year.

Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the league's record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a press conference with club president Kyle Krause.

"For me and my family, this is a wonderful day. I hope that the city and all fans will be happy," Buffon said as reported by Sky Italia.

Gianluigi Buffon has renewed his contract with Serie B Parma through the end of the 2023-24 season

"My return to Parma was linked to the relationships and the deep bond I have always had with this city.

"If I hadn't believed in what the president has in mind and in what we are doing, I would not have accepted this proposal. I am optimistic for the future of this club. It is a beautiful and exciting challenge for me."

Krause added: "He is a great player and for us he is a great pride. In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

"We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment."

Gordon, 39, is five years younger than Buffon and has previously spoken about the Italian veteran as an inspiration.

He recently signed a new contract at Hearts which will also expire in the summer of 2024, when he is 41.

