Calem Nieuwenhof's Hearts comeback edges nearer with an expected return time

The Australian midfielder has not played since 3 March this year

With his absence period approaching seven months, the Hearts midfielder Calem Nieuwenhof’s return to competitive football is edging nearer. He should be back in a maroon shirt by the end of October or early November after a longer-than-anticipated recovery from hamstring surgery.

The Australian is now taking part in sections of first-team training at Riccarton as he gradually progresses through a rehabilitation programme. He is able to join in running and passing drills and physios are hopeful he will soon be ready for contact exercises. He is coping well with both short and long-range passing.

Nieuwenhof’s last appearance for Hearts was on 3 March this year against Celtic. He suffered a hamstring injury later diagnosed as a torn tendon and requiring surgery which ended his first season in Scotland prematurely. The player was confident of returning for pre-season before a setback but is now well down the road to recovery.

He was not included in Hearts’ European squad for the UEFA Conference League as he was not expected to be fully fit in time to play a significant role. For now, the focus is on getting Nieuwenhof ready for league fixtures and making sure he is 100 per cent recovered from the hamstring problem.

Hearts signed him from Western Sydney Wanderers in July 2023 and he made 29 appearances for the club in his first season prior to injury. Regarded as an integral member of their midfield, Nieuwenhof’s return is eagerly awaited by players and fans alike.