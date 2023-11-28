Call for common sense over moving Spartans v Hearts Scottish Cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish Cup fourth-round tie between Spartans and Hearts is the subject of calls for a change of venue, but Tynecastle head coach Steven Naismith today asked for common sense to prevail. Naismith stressed he had little preference where the match takes place but is concerned that the correct decision is reached in agreement with both clubs.

League Two Spartans were paired with Premiership side Hearts during Sunday's Scottish Cup draw, creating an Edinburgh derby in the fourth round. The game is scheduled to take place on the weekend of 20/21 January at Ainslie Park, Spartans' home ground, which has a capacity of just 3,612 people. It could be selected for live television broadcast by either of the tournament's rights holders, Viaplay and BBC Scotland.

Calls to move the tie to Easter Road - which holds 20,421 fans - have arisen since the weekend. That would maximise ticket revenue, generate more funds for both clubs and allow thousands more supporters to attend. Spartans would then lose home advantage, though. Naismith admitted there are pros and cons to both scenarios and said he wants the best solution for all concerned.

"I'm not sure what will happen. I know clubs have moved things in the past," he told the Edinburgh News. "No matter what the outcome is, common sense should prevail. If Spartans want to play at their home ground and that ticks every box, then that's fine. In the same respect, if it can be moved to generate a lot more money to make a difference for the clubs involved, then if everybody is happy then you would move it. I don't really have a feeling on that, other than let's work together to get the best outcome for everybody."

Mindful that Hearts have eight league matches to play before they meet Spartans, Naismith conceded there is a certain romance attached to a game against fourth-tier opponents. "It's a good draw and it's what the Scottish Cup is all about. As a player, I really enjoyed these ties," he said. "Over the years at Hearts we have had a few like this, such as against Auchinleck Talbot a couple of times.