Callum Paterson opens up on failed Hearts move and whether he'd return to Tynecastle

The Scottish international was the subject of several bids from the cinch Premiership club in the January transfer window. With his contract ticking down at Sheffield Wednesday and Paterson typically being used as a squad-rotation player, it was hoped a deal could be brokered to bolster the Hearts squad for the second half of the campaign.

However, Wednesday boss Darren Moore stood firm and Paterson forced his way back into the starting XI, eventually playing a pivotal role as the Hillsborough side made it back to the English Championship with a play-off final victory over Barnsley.

Though Hearts sporting director Joe Savage insisted Hearts would return for Paterson in the summer, the 27-year-old decided to sign a contract extension to remain in Yorkshire, believed to run until the summer of 2025.

Callum Paterson was the subject of several transfer bids from Hearts in the January transfer window. Picture: SNS

Even though he elected not to return this time, Paterson told Yorkshire Live he still hopes to be a Hearts player again some day.

“Hearts were in for me and it was pretty well-documented,” he said, “but it wasn't meant to be and that was that. I'm interested in anything and as long as someone has a respectful opinion then I'll treat it with respect.