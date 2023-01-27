Callum Paterson to Hearts latest: Sheffield Wednesday boss insists club remain committed to keeping player

The Tynecastle club have been keen to bring the former hero back to Gorgie since before the window even opened but with just four days remaining they’re running out of time to get the deal over the line.

Two offers have already been rejected for the 28-year-old. Moore admitted last week he may be powerless to keep the player before his contract runs out in the summer if the price is right.

However, with the clubs still at an impasse, Moore on Friday insisted he still wants to keep Paterson in his squad and believes he’ll receive nothing but 100 per cent from the player even if he doesn’t manage to seal a move back to the club where he made his breakthrough as a professional.

Callum Paterson is wanted by Hearts in the January transfer window. Picture: SNS

“We’ve never, ever wanted to let Callum go,” Moore told our sister title The Sheffield Star. “You’ve seen the commitment by him. I understand the situation, I get it, it’s part and parcel of football. It’s the dynamics of the game, the industry.

“But in terms of talking about Callum, he’s our player, he’s contracted to us, and his commitment and desire that he’s shown to us has never waned. And it won’t.