Cameron Devlin set for Hearts as UK visa is approved for Australian midfielder

Cameron Devlin's UK visa has been approved.

Immigration officials have authorised the player’s work permit after the application was submitted on August 16. He verbally agreed terms on a long-term contract with the Edinburgh club, who are paying a five-figure sum to sign him from Newcastle Jets.

The only issue still to be resolved is whether he may need to enter mandatory isolation when he lands in Scotland. Hearts are hopeful of avoiding such a scenario in order to let him begin training at Riccarton as soon as possible.

“The visa has been approved so now we’re just trying to get him over here,” manager Robbie Neilson told the Evening News. “We are hopeful of getting him in as soon as we can. It depends on whether he needs to isolate but it has all been authorised.”

Arrivals from Australia do not need to quarantine under Covid regulations in Scotland because it a green list country. The key for Devlin appears to be avoiding getting off the plane during any potential stopover.

Should he need to disembark from his aircraft and enter another country en route to Scotland, he may find himself asked to undertake a mandatory quarantine period when he lands in Edinburgh.

Devlin only signed for Newcastle Jets at the end of June on a two-year deal from Wellington Phoenix. He is now ready to move on without making any appearances for the New South Wales club.

His Jets contract included a buyout clause for a fee which amounts to five figures for Hearts. Upon discovering that detail several weeks ago, Riccarton officials quickly submitted an offer to trigger the release of a player who recently played for Australia at the Olympic Games in Japan.

The 23-year-old is eager to begin the next chapter of his career in Scotland as soon as possible and will arrive with a reputation as an energetic and diligent central midfielder.

After signing Josh Ginnelly, Ross Stewart, Alex Cochrane, Beni Baningime and Ben Woodburn so far in this window, Hearts are now waiting to make Devlin their sixth summer recruit.