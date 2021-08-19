Cameron Devlin's Hearts move reaches next stage as Australian midfielder bids to avoid quarantine in Scotland

Cameron Devlin is waiting to join Hearts.

Devlin, 23, has verbally agreed a long-term contract with the Edinburgh club, who will pay a five-figure sum to transfer him from Newcastle Jets after triggering a clause in his contract.

He first needs a UK visa, which is now in process after an application was lodged with the British Embassy in Australia on Monday, August 16. The timescale for a final decision on that matter is entirely at the discretion of Government officials.

Australia is one of the countries on the Scottish Government’s green list so travellers are normally exempt from quarantine under Covid 19 regulations. However, the key issue for Devlin will be if his flight includes a stopover – and, if so, where.

Should he need to disembark from his aircraft and enter another country en route to Scotland, he may find himself asked to undertake mandatory quarantine when he lands in Edinburgh.

Hearts are hopeful that can be avoided to ensure the midfielder is ready to join their squad as soon as he arrives.

Devlin only penned a two-year deal at Newcastle Jets after joining from Wellington Phoenix at the end of June but is poised to move on without a single appearance in New South Wales.

His Jets contract included a buyout clause for a fee which amounts to five figures for Hearts. Upon discovering that detail, Riccarton officials quickly submitted an offer to trigger the release of a player who recently played for Australia at the Olympic Games in Japan.