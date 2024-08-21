Cammy Devlin: A Hearts European talisman who knows what is required in Plzen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Australian’s record in foreign competition stands out

Cammy Devlin tends to reserve his best performances for European competition, which is rather handy given Hearts enter the Europa League in Plzen on Thursday evening. The dynamic Australian has risen to the foreign occasion several times in his three-year Tynecastle career, and another sterling performance in the Doosan Arena could help underpin an enormous success for his club.

Eliminating Viktoria Plzen to reach the new-look league phase of the Europa League would be one of the finest achievements in Hearts’ history given the financial rewards on offer. And also the fact they have never competed at that level since the competition changed from the old UEFA Cup. Devlin knows the magnitude of the occasion, and also how to thrive in this type of environment.

He was man of the match in the home leg of Hearts’ last Europa League play-off against FC Zurich. A few weeks later, the Australian midfielder’s driving run in Riga ended with a slipped pass for Alan Forrest to score the second goal in a 2-0 Conference League victory over RFS. Last year, Devlin’s dominant display and two goals helped Hearts overhaul what was a 3-1 aggregate deficit to knock out the Norwegian side Rosenborg in the Conference League qualifiers.

The player and his club will hope for more of the same in Czechia. “Yeah, I hope so. I hope, first and foremost, I think it's really good to be back in this position,” he said. “I think it was two years ago we were preparing for the Zurich game in the Europa League qualifiers. To be back in this situation as a team is really exciting and something we're really looking forward to. Hopefully we can put on a good team performance.

“I think as a player you want to kind of be someone. We work so hard every single day for big games and we get a lot of them in Scotland. You prepare yourself to just be ready for whatever challenge or test that comes. I think the games that we play in Scotland are very different to the European games and you want to be a player that is ready for the big occasion. I just try to prepare myself as best I can. No matter what game or how big of the occasion it is, I just do the very best I can and hopefully I can do more of the same tomorrow.”

Although the loser in this tie will drop into the Conference League, Hearts have no designs on a consolation prize. “We're really fortunate in terms of how hard we worked last year and how we were very successful in the way we played and the position we put ourselves in, we're very fortunate to be in it in terms of the fallback,” admitted Devlin. “But it's not really something we've talked about or you even think of, to be honest.

“We've got two massive games in the next week and the opportunity to play in the Europa League. We've had the opportunity once, but it was something that I never thought coming over here that I would get that opportunity. So to be sitting in this room knowing that we've got the first hurdle tomorrow night to be playing in the Europa League is so exciting and massive.

“If we can make that possible as a team, that would be so big for the club. I think the position we're in is something we deserve. So fingers crossed we can put a positive performance on going home next week. I think it's a good stadium. We've been out there and the pitch looks really good. I think they're a massive club and a team that's been really successful in Europe over recent seasons. So I’m expecting a really tough game.

“I think all these games that you play, no matter what, the opposition are really tough. It's a bit different going in when you've got two legs. We're obviously going home next week, so we want to be putting ourself in the best position possible going into that game at Tynecastle next week. We're really excited. We've got a game plan that we've been working real hard on all week. No matter what environment we play in, we just want to be ready when we do our footwork and are talking on the pitch.

“You don't want to look too far ahead because we've got two big games ahead of us. You just want to take it one step at a time. But yeah, it goes without saying that playing in the Europa League would be so special and so cool. I think that's an opportunity that all the whole football club and all us boys would absolutely love. We have just got to focus on what's ahead of us. I think we've had a really good week training, preparing, watched plenty of video on them and then done our preparation on the pitch. So we're ready to go and just really excited.”

After starting the 2024/25 season with a 0-0 draw against Rangers at Tynecastle, Hearts have since lost at Dundee in the league and Falkirk in the Premier Sports Cup. There is a good deal of exasperation among the squad. “Yeah, I think it’s pretty frustrating. I feel like the pre-season and the work we've put in has been really good,” opined Devlin. “I think we've played a few games where you've walked off feeling really positive about it in some of the ways we've played.

“Obviously, the last couple of games haven't been what we want, what we expect of ourselves. It's up to us as players to make it right. You know, it's not how we wanted to start. But I think the best thing about football is, especially when you're in these European games, you've got games every four or five days. You can have your night of being sad or whatever, but you’ve just got to get over it, work as hard as you can on the pitch, because that's how you make things right. I feel like we've done that this week. Intensity has been up and it's been really positive and getting back to the way we want to play and the way we've been drilled. It's about us as players just making that happen.”

Much like his Hearts colleagues, Devlin sees the trip to Plzen as an ideal opprtunity to move on from the Falkirk loss. “Yeah, we obviously watched the game back. It's disappointing and you want to see what you did wrong and turn that into positives. That's the same as every game. But, you know, like I said, that's in the past.

“We've got a massive European game. We've put ourselves in a position last year to be here. You don't want to be thinking about what's happened the other day. You want to be really excited. We've got a massive support coming over from Edinburgh and Scotland and we just want to repay them in terms of the effort they've made to come. I think that the work we put in last year has put us in this position for tomorrow. So we're just so looking forward to it

“My dad and my family will be watching. My dad will be up at whatever time it is [in Australia]. He's been texting me about what channel he can watch it on. That'll be super special for them as well.”