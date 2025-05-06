Cammy Devlin and Jamie McCart Hearts issues explained - and when they might return

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The SPFL Premiership campaign is coming to an end

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin and defender Jamie McCart missed Saturday’s win at Ross County through illness and injury respectively. Devlin was unwell at Riccarton last week and McCart has a thigh complaint which ruled him out of the trip to Dingwall.

Coaching staff at Hearts are hopeful that Devlin will be able to train unhindered this week and declare himself fit for Saturday’s Premiership match with Motherwell at Tynecastle Park. The Australian is considered an important member of the side and is making progress from his illness.

Liam Fox, the interim head coach at Riccarton, explained to the Edinburgh News why both Devlin and McCart could not take part against County. “It's two big players for us,” he said. “Jamie McCart has obviously got an issue with his thigh and Cammy had been ill during the week. I just felt I didn't want to take anybody up there who wasn't actually 100 per cent. Cammy is a big player, he's a big influence. Both of them are in our group, but it wasn't a day for carrying people that weren't just 100 per cent.”

McCart’s thigh injury leaves him doubtful for this weekend but Hearts are keen to give the centre-back every opportunity to prove his fitness. He was substituted at half-time during the Edinburgh club’s 1-0 defeat by Dundee 10 days ago after feeling a pull in the thigh muscle. With just over a week left of the Premiership season, he is in a race against time to play again before the summer.

When asked if McCart would make the Motherwell match, Fox replied: “We'll have to wait and see.”

Ross County 1-3 Hearts helps Tynecastle side stay clear of Premiership relegation zone

Fox was delighted to get his second interim reign at Hearts off to a victorious start in the Highlands. Ronan Hale’s first-half goal put County 1-0 ahead before Lawrence Shankland brought the visitors level before half-time. Shankland scored again after the interval and then teed up Alan Forrest to secure the win late on. Getting three points means that the Tynecastle side are now unlikely to be dragged into the Premiership’s relegation zone with only three matches remaining.

A week after sacking head coach Neil Critchley, the Hearts players showed a level of response amid more turmoil. Critchley’s dismissal was the second time this season that the club had fired a manager following Steven Naismith’s removal in September. Fox explained what pleased him about the players’ reaction.

“Yes, the game is always about players,” he said. “Players are the ones that go over the white line. My job was to give them, in a difficult week, hopefully a wee bit of structure, a wee bit of clarity and hopefully give them a wee bit of belief and then they go on the pitch. I think we've seen moments of that and, again, it's not about me. It's about getting the results and getting the points for the football club. If I've helped in a slight wee bit with that, then good, but the credit has to go to the players.”

