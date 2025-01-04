Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Season 2024/25 already contains enough Hearts dressing room inquests to spread across several campaigns. Cammy Devlin witnessed them all and doesn’t deny being tired of the aggro. Thursday’s 1-0 win over Motherwell involved a nervous ending as goalkeeper Craig Gordon produced two vital saves to prevent an equaliser. All concerned were simply grateful for three points after losing to Hibs and drawing 2-2 at Ross County to end 2024 in catastrophic fashion.

Suspension precluded Devlin from the Dingwall trip but he played 90 minutes against both Hibs and Motherwell. For the amiable Australian, relief came from a more contented changing room at full-time. “Yeah, it's horrible to be honest because you see the boys day in and day out. They become your brothers and you want to win games, then everyone's happy and everything feels good,” said Devlin.

“When things don't go well and we concede two goals in two minutes like Ross County, it's not good enough. There's expectation on you and you have expectations of yourself. If you see out that game and win 2-0 or 2-1, then we come to Tynecastle and we win again, you start to get that feel-good factor and you build confidence. We’ve got some young players and that confidence to do something maybe you wouldn't if you weren't as confident is massive.

“But, yeah, you get sick of it. If we draw that Motherwell game, you go in there and the gaffer would have gone mental, the players too. It's horrible because you don't want to do that. You don't want to be angry. I don't like being upset. Craig Gordon, like he does, steps up and does his job. We know we've got to be better in both boxes. We can't be giving away cheap opportunities like that when we've had total control of the game.

“In the first half, and maybe the first 20 to 30 minutes of the second half, we know we've got to score a couple more goals and then the game becomes a lot easier. We know we've got to do that but, nonetheless, we've started the new year with a win, so it's positive.”

Devlin admitted he could only imagine what happened at full-time in Dingwall. “I wasn't there, but I think I can speak on behalf of the boys,” he remarked. “Say we conceded on Sunday, we would have come in and gone mental. But I think at Ross County it would just have been confusion, like: ‘What the hell just happened?’ That would have been the feeling because I'm sure you were the same, watching on thinking: ‘What actually just happened?’

“I'm sure there were words and the gaffer obviously spoke to us and just told us once again it's not okay. Over this Christmas period, you've just got games, games, games. You address it when we go back in on the Monday and then you talk about it. But then it's: ‘Okay, in two or three days' time, we've got New Year and then we've got Motherwell.

“It's horrible because, to be honest you're still going into the Motherwell game thinking: ‘I can't believe it. How did that happen?’ You have moments where you think about it. I went to sleep that night thinking of that boy [Jordan White] tapping the ball in [for the equaliser]. I honestly couldn't believe it but you've just got to turn it around and stand up. I feel like we did that on Sunday.”

The pressures of football were not always part of Devlin’s career plans. As a youngster, he preferred rugby and was only converted to soccer by a neighbour growing up in Australia. On Sunday, that childhood friend and a few of his other mates were at Tynecastle as part of a UK football trip.

“I had a few of my mates there. My neighbour growing up, he’s over here with his partner and their mates,” explained the midfielder. “They came to the game, and one of my good mates that I was playing with growing up and one of his mates who I'm also good mates with, they're doing a trip around the UK in a van watching football games. So they came up to watch me play.

“My family ain't here so having people that you've grown up with in the stands is really nice. I gave them a big hug and just seeing them was super-special. Hopefully they can come on Sunday and we can get another win [at Dundee United].

“My two mates that are doing the trip in the van, they were at Sunderland versus Sheffield United the other night. Then they came down to watch us. They were driving up for Liverpool playing Man United. They've been all over. It's pretty cool. My neighbour when I was growing up, Jordy, he's a big football fan. He's been on a trip with his partner and they've been travelling around. For them to make the effort to come watch me play is super nice.

“He [Jordy] is actually the reason that I got into football. I was a rugby man growing up. My dad and my family are into rugby, as you probably can tell by the way I play,” laughed Devlin. “But Jordy was my neighbour and his dad, Rhys, they obviously turned me over to football. Having him come and see me - from where I was when I didn't even play, and a big reason I am here is because of him. So, yeah, it’s super-cool.”