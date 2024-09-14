Cammy Devlin lays out his Hearts ambitions with one burning desire

SNS Group

The Australian midfielder is ready to kick on after signing a new deal

Cammy Devlin may be lining his pockets with silver for an extra 12 months after extending his Hearts contract until 2026, but his ultimate aim is to line Tynecastle Park with silver. Edinburgh has been home to the Australian midfielder for three years and he understands the culture and landscape. He is fully aware that legendary status awaits anyone involved in a cup-winning Hearts team.

The infectious enthusiasm Devlin naturally exudes is a big feature within the Riccarton dressing room. Allied to his on-field tenacity, he is an important figure to head coach Steven Naismith. The decision to extend his contract beyond the end of the season underlines his value as someone who can help Hearts progress. After finishing third, fourth and third in the Premiership over the last three years, the next step is winning a trophy.

Devlin has heard all about his club’s last cup success from compatriot Ryan McGowan, a goalscorer in Hearts’ 5-1 demolition of rivals Hibs in the 2012 Scottish Cup final. Understandably, Devlin wants to etch his own name in Tynecastle folklore alongside McGowan and others. “Coming third is great and when I came here I wasn't really sure on European football. I didn't really know that was a possibility. I didn't know what I was getting into,” admitted the player.

“So I've done that and this year we got that to look forward to. But the one thing I've made so clear that I want to do in the next few years and beyond is win a cup. I just feel like that would be the best thing. I've heard from speaking to Ryan McGowan and boys that have done that and people that are within the club that have been here when Hearts have done that. They say it's the best thing in the world. I just remember the Scottish Cup final [in 2022] and all the semis that we've been in.

“Hampden is such a special place that I think every time I've been there we've sold out our allocation or near enough. To just come back to Tynie and bring a cup around the city would be so special. It's something that one day when I leave Hearts and I'm back in Australia when I'm older, you can be quite proud of your time there. I'll always be proud of my time here no matter what happens, but if you can give back to the people that have supported me as an individual and us as a team every single week, I feel like that would be the cherry on top. That is definitely one of my goals.”

One trophy opportunity is gone for this season with Hearts knocked out of the Premier Sports Cup by Falkirk last month. That leaves the Scottish Cup in the New Year. Devlin is confident there is sufficient talent within the squad at Riccarton to achieve that success. However, today’s Premiership visit to Celtic sees Hearts looking for their first win of the season after seven competitive games.

“It's hard at the moment because we're not producing results,” he admitted. “I said after the Rangers game where we drew 0-0 that it's one of the best squads, if not the best squad that I've been with since I've been here. It's so frustrating because, out on the training pitch, we're working so hard and we know what we want and what we need from each other. We had a bad start to the season last year and we came back and turned that around with a great turn of form and that's what we need to do now - if not better because there's no hiding from the fact that we haven't started well.

“If you dwell on the past and dive into all the negativity then you're only going to fall into that trap. So I feel like you've got to be the bigger people. We're at a massive football club, you're expected to win football games and that's the kind of pride you have to have when you're wearing a Hearts jersey.

“It's something we don't take lightly because we're all in a privileged position where we rock up to Tynie every week and we've got 20,000 supporters that are there no matter what. Against Dundee United [two weeks ago], we hadn't won a game yet and it was sold out. So we're in such a privileged position where we have an amazing support but we haven't been good enough on a Saturday or a Sunday, whenever it is. It's about us as players taking full responsibility of that and turning that around.”

Criticism has been intense as a result of that winless run. “Yeah, it is, and I feel like it's warranted, to be honest. The support's massive. They're paying their hard-earned money to come and support us every single weekend. I'm sure we'll look into that small corner at Celtic Park and they'll be singing. It's about us as players giving them something to sing about and something to cheer about. I know myself, I don't take that lightly. I feel a responsibility and I know I go into that changing room and every single player does.

“The management is really good. It's hard when the results aren't going your way, and obviously they get scrutiny and we get scrutiny. But we started bad last season and we showed as a club that we turned it around and came good. We didn't want to put ourselves in this position that we're in now, but we're men and we have to own it and wear it and be counted. We’re fully behind the management staff. That's not in the question whatsoever. It's just about us as players taking full responsibility.”

The prospect of leaving Hearts isn’t on Devlin’s agenda as he looks to the future. Whether his career path takes him to a different European country, or back to Australia at a later date, remains to be seen. For now, he is settled in Edinburgh, met his girlfriend here and is becoming a well-kent face.

“When I came here I was 22 or 23, I think, and I had no expectation. I didn't know what I was going to do,” he recalled. “I knew I was coming to a big football club, but I didn't know what was going to happen, what was going to come. Since then, I've found a home and somewhere where I feel really comfortable and really happy. I feel supported and loved on and off the pitch. I know I'm at a great football club.

“I've been to a World Cup and got into the national team since I've been here. The support I've had has been something that I would never expect in a million years. You know, walking the street and you're getting recognised and told nice things - walking with your mum and dad and people asking for photos. So, in that sense, it's been super special. I feel like I don't want to be someone that, when the first opportunity comes, you jump and run like some people would.

“I feel like I owe the club and the people of Hearts that respect. At the same time, it's a great place to be. I feel like it's such a special club and special place to be. I'm really happy so I don't see any reason to jump at any opportunity to get out of here. I feel like I owe that respect and, you know, I'm fortunate enough to be offered a new contract. I'm really happy.

Being an established player brings increased responsibility. Devlin is the sort to embrace a leadership role which he believes comes naturally. “I'm not that young boy any more,” he acknowledged. “I've never seen myself as a quiet, stay-in-my-shell kind of person. I feel like on the pitch, I lead. Obviously, I talk a lot and, you know, shout orders and that. I like to lead more in my actions and make that extra tackle or that extra something to spur the team on. I feel like a lot of us boys in there need to take that seniority role and push the team on. It’s no different for me.”