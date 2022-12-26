Cammy Devlin reflects on horror of seeing Craig Gordon's injury in Hearts' 2-2 draw with Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland equalised from the penalty spot in injury-time to move Hearts level on points with Aberdeen for third place in the cinch Premiership. This cancelled out Dylan Levitt’s goal a short time into the second half after Michael Smith had done the same with Steven Fletcher in the first period.

However, much of the talk after the game surrounded the health of Hearts’ three injured players. Craig Halkett (knee) and Stephen Kingsley (concussion) had already been forced from the action when Gordon sprinted to challenge Steven Fletcher for a through ball. The sickening collision left Gordon requiring a stretcher, his leg in a brace and use of oxygen, before he was taken immediately to hospital.

“Craigy’s health was what I was worried about. My thoughts are with him and the other boys. I just hope they are okay,” said Devlin after the match.

Medics attend to Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon after the Scottish international sustained an injury in a collision with Steven Fletcher. Cammy Devlin, top left, watches on. Picture: SNS

“It is tough to see a team-mate stretchered off with oxygen, but we are professional and that is what we have got to do. There were 30 odd minutes left and as much as it is hard to turn your focus away from your captain, and Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley as well, you have to.

"You never want to see anyone get injured, even opposition players and it was definitely hard. It is hard to play when your mates are hurting whether it is serious or not serious.”

Though head coach Robbie Neilson doesn’t expect either Halkett or Kingsley to be out for too long, the chances are Hearts will still have to go through the next two games, away to St Johnstone and home to Hibs, without them. But it’s something Hearts have been well-versed in doing this season.

“Every single player we have got, whether they are injured, on the bench or in the stands, I have full confidence in,” said Devlin. “They are at Hearts for a reason. I know they are good enough. They wouldn’t be here if they weren’t. The boys who came in on Saturday did exceptionally well.”

