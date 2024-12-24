Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Australian midfielder is coping with ups and downs

Peaks and troughs are often the norm in football. Hearts have endured more of the latter this season. Midfielder Cammy Devlin outlined a range of emotions to the Edinburgh News ahead of the Boxing Day Edinburgh derby against Hibs. The positives and negatives of season 2024/25 pull the Australian from pillar to post, but he knows that is what he signed up for.

Sunday’s 2-1 victory over St Johnstone finally lifted Hearts out of the Premiership’s relegation zone as the midway point of an arduous campaign approaches. That was a huge positive, as is Devlin’s recent form as the best midfielder in maroon right now. Negatives include a forthcoming suspension and a gut-wrenching pang each time he thinks about the situation at Tynecastle Park.

Positives first, though. “Yeah, obviously it's really good to be playing 90 minutes pretty regularly at the moment,” said Devlin. “I feel like I'm playing quite well, but I said the other night that I’d happily be the worst player on the team every week if we win games. Honestly, it's a team game when you come to a club like this. You're expected to win games, especially when you're at home. I feel like playing regularly, you've got to find it within yourself to find form.

I feel like I'm doing that. I just want to keep going, I want to keep playing games, keep trying to play as well as I can and hopefully that can turn into more and more wins. We spoke before the game on Sunday. Obviously, we know the situation we're in. It's not nice. The feeling you have inside is horrible, to be honest. But you've got to ride the good times, you've got to stand up and be men, that's what we've been saying since Thursday.

“Stand up, be counted, you're at a big club, you've got to be a man and play these games. There's no doubt there's pressure on these games, but pressure is a privilege and that's what you get when you come to a club like this. Obviously, you want to always get three points and have an amazing performance. That's the ideal world, but that's just not the way football works. It wasn't about performance on Sunday, it was about winning and that's what we did.”

Priorities will be no different against Hibs. Devlin has been a Hearts player for three and a half years and full appreciates the values required in a derby. “Yes, 100%. Like I say, you want to perform well,” continued Devlin. “We feel like the principles that the gaffer's got us, the things he wants us to do on the pitch, and the way we train and the way we do video and what he tells us to do - that's going to give us a good performance. We believe that's going to then bring us results.

“I feel like the derbies, the ones that I've played in, they're not the nicest games of football. Sometimes football is about heart and passion and desire and just wanting it more than the guy you're up against. I feel like there was a bit of that on Sunday, but the derby is about winning the game and for us it's about climbing up the table.”

Tenth-placed Hearts can climb above eighth-placed Hibs in the Premiership table with a win on Boxing Day. The Easter Road club make the short journey across to Gorgie after three wins in their last four outings. “They have obviously found a bit of form at the moment,” acknowledged Devlin. “For both clubs at the moment, it's not a given, but you hope that you start winning games, especially when the feeling we have is: ‘Come on, when is it going to happen?’ We got that on Sunday, it's about doing it again.

“If we beat Hibs then we climb above them, but it's not just about Hibs, it's about us and doing it. It's what we said in the dressing room on Sunday: ‘Come on boys, let's do it for us, let's do it for ourselves and this changing room, this club, because we just want to start climbing.’ If we can beat Hibs, we go again. Then we've got Ross County and we just keep climbing. It's not about looking too far ahead, but it's the next game and just really focusing on it.”

Devlin’s Edinburgh derby record is impressive. Hearts have lost only one of 13 games against Hibs since the Australian arrived. He is clear about his favourite aspect of the fixture. “Winning,” he smiled. “Like I say, you want to perform well, you want to win your duels and win your battles. I just want to walk off that pitch at the end of the day and just have three points. That's the only thing I care about.”

The trademark desire and appetite to win sometimes spills over. Devlin’s infectious energy is what makes him as a player, but it also leads to regular cautions for fouling. He received a sixth yellow card of the season against St Johnstone after a late challenge on Benjamin Kimpioka, and will now miss Sunday’s trip to meet Ross County in Dingwall. He is eager to stress he is available to face Hibs, first and foremost.

“No, it doesn't affect the Hibs game,” said the player. “I'm spewing, to be honest. I think it was a yellow card, there's no doubt. I've been on this [five bookings] for about six games now. I thought I'd done really well and was still winning my battles, winning duels, but that was a bit silly for me. I'm spewing about that, but I’ve just got to focus on the derby. Whoever steps in, I'm sure they'll do an amazing job.”