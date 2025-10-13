Australia midfielder is aiming for the World Cup

The melancholy atmosphere at Hearts 12 months ago stays vivid in Cammy Devlin’s mind. Refusing to forget it helps him enjoy the present-day verve more whilst the Edinburgh club sit top of the Premiership. Devlin is on international duty with Australia right now and is so high on adrenaline he could probably have flown across the Atlantic by himself for friendlies against Canada and USA. He left behind a buoyant dressing room brimming with confidence.

Of course, this time last year his working environment was rather different. Hearts were bottom of the league, winless and without a manager. Now there is positivity and optimism. Playing in a winning team atop the Scottish top flight helped Devlin earn a Socceroos recall. Derek McInnes’ arrival as head coach in May is a pivotal factor in the player’s own performances and the rejuvenation of the Hearts team.

“Speaking to you this time last year, I can say I wasn't smiling,” admitted Devlin in an exclusive Edinburgh News interview. “I was trying to make sure everyone stayed onside. It was a lot different then and there has been a lot of change. The new boys have brought that new enthusiasm and energy, really understanding what it means to play for this football club. For us that have been here, we are trying to keep that culture going and drive the standards.

“With the change of manager, everything has been really good. Sometimes new things can go either way but the feeling around the place is important. Boys that play, boys that come on, boys that are not in the squad - we've got numbers all over the place. Everyone is busting their gut to be in that starting XI because everyone wants to be a part of this. It's been a really good start but it's only a start. We need to keep our feet on the ground.”

The difference around Riccarton is night and day. You need only walk into the building to appreciate the energy now coursing through. “It's funny because football is full of ups and downs. You've got to ride the wave when it's good and you've got to stand up and be counted when it isn't,” said Devlin. “I remember that was my big thing last year: 'Stand up, be a man, you're at a big football club.' When things aren't going well, you've got to stand up and really show why you've been given the opportunity to be here. Then, when things are good like they are now, you've just got to maintain it.

“We come in at half-time and we’re shouting: 'Don't think the job is done.' We have to keep our foot on the gas in every game and every training session to make sure the standards are driven. It is night and day from last year. Winning games changes everything and I think you can feel that in the crowd. Everyone has really taken to all the boys that have come in. The gaffer's got us playing a way that supporters want to pay their money to come and watch us. It's enjoyable to be a part of and long may that continue.”

The mere sight of Hearts above Celtic at the top of the table is cause for enjoyment. Devlin won’t wallow for too long, however. “Yeah, it's cool. You can't read too much into it. Results don't lie. We're top of the league because we deserve to be and that's really exciting. We probably had this amount of points going into New Year this time last season, so it's a really big improvement from everyone in the building. We really appreciate the support we are getting from the crowd. We've just got to keep it going. If we fall into a trap of being a bit naive and start thinking we're better than what we are, then that can be a bad thing. We need to keep driving standards and keep things competitive and positive.”

The biggest driver of standards is McInnes, helped by coaching staff Paul Sheerin, Alan Archibald and Paul Gallacher. They have strengthened the team in most positions, imbued players with belief, and devised a winning tactical formula. Talks between McInnes and Devlin during the summer left the midfielder feeling assured after being told exactly what was to come. He is now in possibly the best form of his career.

“I feel I've been doing alright. I had a good pre-season,” said Devlin. “I spoke to the gaffer in the summer and he really filled me with confidence. He said: 'You are going to be such an important part of what we are doing at Hearts.' We've got a whole new model with Jamestown Analytics and Tony Bloom coming in, but he was banging on that I'm going to be such a big part of his plans. He said he likes what I do in midfield but wants me to take the shackles off and just enjoy my football.

“It's been a good start. I've played every minute in the league so far. I just want to keep going. I'm really enjoying my football, just enjoying winning games with my mates. I love going to work every day at Hearts. I'm on the other side of the world away from my family, but I feel like I come into work every day with my family. You play your best football when you've got a smile on your face and I feel that's what I'm doing at the moment.”

He also enjoys a close relationship with central midfield partner Beni Baningime. Both have their own unique qualities and complement one another well. Neither would pertain to be a major attacking threat but there is sometimes an element of amusement when they do venture forward. “Me and Beni have been speaking to each other. We are older now. We do that part of the game that everyone knows about and we do it really well. It's about taking responsibility and doing things out of our comfort zone,” said Devlin.

“Shooting isn't out of our comfort zone but boys like Kyzi [Alexandros Kyziridis] and Shanks [Lawrence Shankland] are better at it than us. Me and Beni spoke a lot about continuing to do what we've been doing well since we came to the club - that's winning the ball back, keep it ticking over - but can we do that next bit? We drive each other on because every time one of us has a shot we look at each other and start laughing. We just want to keep going and keep winning games.”