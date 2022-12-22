Cammy Devlin reveals where Lionel Messi strip is now being kept and reaction of Hearts team-mates to World Cup memento

The Hearts midfielder didn’t manage to earn any minutes on the pitch during Australia’s run to the last 16 at this year’s finals in Qatar, but he did manage to come away with a special memento after asking the world football legend for his top following the Socceroos 2-1 defeat to the eventual winners.

Devlin consoled his devastated team-mates but after realising none of them had asked Messi he decided to try his luck. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner agreed to the request and later found Devlin outside the dressing rooms to give him his prize.

Seeing as it was also Messi’s 1000th match, the shirt will already be worth a significant sum of money if sold at auction. For now, however, the 24-year-old doesn’t have the option as his family have secretly stashed it away.

Lionel Messi made his 1000th career appearance in the last 16 match against Australia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Picture: Getty

“It was so, so surreal. It was such a cool moment. I'm surprised none of the other boys asked,” Devlin told the Evening News following the 3-1 win over Kilmarnock at the weekend.

“Any Messi top you get is special. I actually said this before and got called a liar, but I didn't realise it was his 1000th game. And I'm pretty sure he came out after and said he didn't. So if he didn't then how am I going to? Going into the game I just wanted the boys to win.

“I gave it to my family. They've put it in a bank back home and they won't tell me which bank, which is probably better. So it's all locked up. It's a cool memento to have.

“The boys have been asking for me to wear it to training. But I think it'll just get bashed or torn, or I'll end up walking out topless. But all the boys are just happy for those who played, and I had to walk away with something, didn't I? I couldn't play but had to get a jersey.

"It's every little kid's dream to be at a World Cup. It was unreal.”

