Cammy Devlin's Hearts suspension confirmed as midfielder prepares to sit out matches after Rangers red card

The Australian is facing a two-game domestic ban but will be available for Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie with Fiorentina at Tynecastle Park, plus the trip to Italy the following week.

Referee Steven McLean sent Devlin off for serious foul play after the midfielder’s studs came down on the ankle of Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo on 39 minutes.

That offence triggers an automatic two-match suspension under Scottish Football Association disciplinary rules. The ban applies to domestic football only and does not overlap with UEFA competitions.

That means Devlin must watch Hearts’ forthcoming cinch Premiership matches away to Kilmarnock on October 9 and Aberdeen on October 16 from the stand as the Edinburgh club look to garner important league points.

Manager Robbie Neilson has backed the 24-year-old to learn and recover from the disappointment of his first red card in Scottish football. He remains a key component of the Hearts midfield with his enthusiastic approach.

“Cammy will learn from it. He is a young kid,” Neilson told the Evening News. “He came over here last year [from the Australian club Newcastle Jets] and he is full of energy, full of passion and aggression. He is always borderline.

“On Saturday he probably just stepped over the mark a wee bit but that happens. I’ve been there myself as a player. Most people who played football have been there at some point.”

