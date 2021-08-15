Celtic 3 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Jam Tarts rally but exit the League Cup

Live coverage of the Premier Sports Cup clash between Celtic and Hearts. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

It is a competition which hasn’t been kind to the Tynecastle Park side. Since winning the League Cup in 1962, the club have reached just two finals and not won either game.

To reach the next round, with Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United and Livingston already qualified, Hearts will need to win a game at Celtic Park for the first time since 2009 when a Michael Stewart penalty gave the team a 1-0 win in the League Cup.

Hearts have already defeated Celtic already this season in the cinch Premiership opener but Ange Postecoglou’s men seem to have found their feet in the last couple of weeks winning their last three, scoring 13 in the process.