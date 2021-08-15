Celtic 3 - 2 Hearts RECAP: Jam Tarts rally but exit the League Cup
Hearts travel to Glasgow to face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup second round tie.
It is a competition which hasn’t been kind to the Tynecastle Park side. Since winning the League Cup in 1962, the club have reached just two finals and not won either game.
To reach the next round, with Rangers, Dundee, Dundee United and Livingston already qualified, Hearts will need to win a game at Celtic Park for the first time since 2009 when a Michael Stewart penalty gave the team a 1-0 win in the League Cup.
Hearts have already defeated Celtic already this season in the cinch Premiership opener but Ange Postecoglou’s men seem to have found their feet in the last couple of weeks winning their last three, scoring 13 in the process.
We will have live coverage from Celtic Park throughout the afternoon with all the latest updates, plus reaction and analysis.
FT: Celtic 3 - 2 Hearts
The Jam Tarts rally after the break but fall to defeat after a difficult first half.
Goal! McEneff makes it 3-2
A well worked piece of play from Hearts ends with Aaron McEneff slipping a shot past Joe Hart after being set up by Stephen Kingsley.
Gordon called into action again
Celtic broke through Ralston who found substitute Montgomery but Gordon beat away his shot. Moments later Gordon had to spring to his left to push away a McGregor effort.
Cochrane OFF, Walker ON
Hearts now 4-2-3-1.
Haring OFF, McEneff ON
3-1 Celtic
Celtic restore their two-goal lead through Kyogo. Slipped in between Michael Smith and John Souttar his fierce shot was too powerful for Gordon.
Goal! Hearts!
Liam Boyce beats Joe Hart from the penalty spot after being felled clumsily by Starfelt.
A Hearts shot
Ginnelly drives in field before firing a shot wide with his left foot.
Welsh booked
The centre-back is punished for a cynical foul on GMS.
Gordon save
Celtic hit back with Kyogo and Edouard linking up, the latter having a shot saved by the chest of Gordon, who then repelled the Frenchman’s header down low from a corner.