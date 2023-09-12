Watch more videos on Shots!

It was a tough afternoon on Sunday afternoon at Tynecastle as Hibs inflicted Hearts’ first derby defeat in over a year. Many saw the game as a chance for the Jam Tarts to really assert their newfound dominance over their neighbours yet, they now find themselves just one point above their neighbours.

An away trip to Celtic is their next challenge with the Glaswegians boasting the only 100% record in the division. The challenge cannot be understated, with the hosts already netting 34 goals this campaign despite only playing five games. However, the club now sees the perfect opportunity to completely forget about the result.

“There were pleasing aspects of our performance on Sunday,” Burt told the Edinburgh Evening News. “We felt that we did enough to take all three points if not at least one but the be-all and end-all is that we haven’t. We want to just move on now and another Wednesday game against a top side, what is there not to look forward to.”

Hearts are still searching for their first point against Celtic. Credit: Malcolm Mackenzie

The fixture presents another opportunity for Hearts to pick up their first points against the opposition. Celtic have only inflicted defeats on the Edinburgh side to date but they may find themselves fatigued after Saturday’s Champions League loss to Valerenga on penalties. However, Burt does not believe this will give his side any advantage going into the game and if anything, may make them tougher than ever.