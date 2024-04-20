Clement and Brendan Rodgers recently met at Hampden Park during Scotland v Northern Ireland.

Hearts will now be putting the final touches on their preparations for a massive FA Cup semi-final clash with Rangers on Sunday. Steven Naismith’s men have enjoyed a fine season so far, and they will want to cap it with an FA Cup final appearance.

Meanwhile, Hibs have the weekend off following last week’s split and will resume their Premiership campaign against St Johnstone, bidding the finish top of the bottom half. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the Edinburgh sides and their rivals.

Celtic claim

Former Celtic man Frank McAvennie believes his old club will get a boost from recent twists in the Scottish premiership title race as they prepare for the FA Cup semi-finals. “Celtic should feel really confident heading into the semi-final against Aberdeen,” he told Football Insider. “If they don’t get a boost after Rangers’ recent results, then there’s something wrong with them.

“All of a sudden, it’s all back in Celtic’s hands and they can’t let slip – they have to get the double. I would be very surprised if they don’t to be honest. It would be a massive boost.”

Lundstram exit claim

Rangers star John Lundstram has reportedly told Rangers he wants to leave the club this summer. According to Gunebakis, the 30-year-old wants out this summer despite being wanted at Ibrox going forward.

The report claims Philippe Clement wants to hand Lundstram a new contract to keep him as part of his squad going forward, but failure to agree new terms has led to the midfielder wanting a ‘new adventure’. Lundstram has been at Ibrox since 2021.

Shankland on cup ‘regrests’

Hearts star Lawrence Shankland has spoken about the ‘regret’ of losing to Rangers in the ViaPlay Cup semi-final as Naismith’s men look to go one better at Hampden Park this weekend. “The feeling of regret when you came off the pitch was probably the biggest thing. We felt like we didn’t really give it a go. Whether that be down to our game plan not working or just didn’t feel right or it was a wee bit off,” said the forward.