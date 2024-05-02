May is the time of year when prizes are given out and aims achieved, so Saturday’s game at Celtic Park carries plenty of significance for everyone involved. Hearts are the visitors looking for a second successive victory there to confirm third place in the Premiership, whilst Celtic are going for the title in an intriguing battle with Rangers.
Both teams have some injury issues ahead of the match, although it is the Tynecastle side with more players sidelined. Celtic are in relatively good shape as the season heads towards a climax. The latest injury news for both clubs is below: