Celtic v Hearts injury latest: Five men out and one doubt ahead of a huge game in Glasgow

Both clubs have big causes to play for in the east end of Glasgow

Barry Anderson
By Barry Anderson
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:35 BST

May is the time of year when prizes are given out and aims achieved, so Saturday’s game at Celtic Park carries plenty of significance for everyone involved. Hearts are the visitors looking for a second successive victory there to confirm third place in the Premiership, whilst Celtic are going for the title in an intriguing battle with Rangers.

Both teams have some injury issues ahead of the match, although it is the Tynecastle side with more players sidelined. Celtic are in relatively good shape as the season heads towards a climax. The latest injury news for both clubs is below:

The Austrian is still recovering after surgery on a hamstring injury.

1. Peter Haring (Hearts): Out

Back in training and working on his fitness after an operation.

2. Liam Boyce (Hearts): Out

Also back in training and working to get fully fit after surgery on his knee.

3. Craig Halkett (Hearts): Out

The Australian midfielder is still recovering after an operation to repair a damaged tendon.

4. Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out

