Celtic are set to face Hearts with a debutant goalkeeper on Saturday following Kasper Schmeichel’s shoulder injury. The Dane was hurt on international duty in midweek and could be absent for the rest of the season depending on his powers of recovery. Viljami Sinisalo is preparing to deputise against the Edinburgh club at Celtic Park.
The Finnish internationalist has made only one Celtic appearance since his £1m transfer from Exeter City last summer. That came last month in a 5-0 Scottish Cup victory over Raith Rovers. He will make his league debut this weekend in Schmeichel’s absence and Hearts will hope that the change of goalkeeper might unsettle Brendan Rodgers’ side.
Rodgers is also coping with a number of injuries in other areas of his squad, although some experienced figures are on the verge of returning.
Hearts have a couple of players close to being available again after missing some recent matches. However, a fresh injury concern has emerged at Riccarton following this week’s international matches. Details are below amongst all the latest injury news from Riccarton and Lennoxtown: