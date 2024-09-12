Celtic v Hearts injury latest: One player returns, three doubful and one ruled out

International fortnight ends on Saturday when the William Hill Premiership resumes. Hearts’ latest assignment is a trip to Celtic Park to face the reigning champions as they look for a first victory of the 2024/25 campaign. It is certain to be no easy task.

Celtic have yet to concede a league goal, far less draw or lose a game this season, and are in formidable form. They beat Rangers 3-0 before the international break and will be confident of continuing their dominance against Hearts.

The Edinburgh club won 2-0 in Glasgow’s east end last December, their first league win away to Celtic since 2007. However, they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the same venue in May this year. Anything other than a defeat would be a perfectly acceptable result for Steven Naismith’s side this weekend.

Injury news from both camps suggest the teams should be close to full strength. Details are below:

1 . Calem Nieuwenhof (Hearts): Out Hamstring issues sidelined him in March, he had an operation and then suffered a setback during the summer. Now back training on his own but not ready for team action yet. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Maik Nawrocki (Celtic): Doubt The German-born defender suffered a calf injury during pre-season and has not played since. He is scheduled to be back by the middle of this month, but a place on the bench for Saturday would be his absolute best bet. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Beni Baningime (Hearts): Back fit The Congolese midfielder has been missing with a calf-related issue all summer and missed pre-season. After taking an injection and coming through several weeks of training, he is in contention for a place in the Hearts squad this weekend. | SNS Group Photo Sales

4 . Alistair Johnston (Celtic): Doubt The full-back was forced off with a tight hamstring during Canada's 2-1 friendly win against USA last week. Coaching staff do not feel the problem is serious and are hopeful he will be fit to face Hearts. | SNS Group Photo Sales