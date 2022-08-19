Celtic v Hearts: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news, likely line-ups, referee

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Match details

Who? Celtic v Hearts.

What? cinch Premiership, matchday four.

Toby Sibbick challenges Celtic's Giorgos Giakoumakis during the 4-1 defeat suffered by Hearts the last time they travelled to Parkhead. Picture: SNS

Where? Celtic Park, Glasgow.

When? Sunday, 21 August. 3pm kick-off.

How to watch

The match is available for customers of Celtic TV and Hearts TV but only for international subscribers. There is no pay-per-view service due to Sky Sports taking back control of those rights this season. Hearts TV subscribers in the UK can listen to audio commentary. Extended highlights will be available on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme at 7.15pm.

Team news

Hearts will be without the services of Craig Halkett who limped out of the 2-1 defeat to Zurich and was later seen on crutches. Manager Robbie Neilson says the player felt his hamstring after stretching for a first-half pass and the length of absence “could be five days, it could be five weeks”. Beni Baningime is a long-term absentee.

Alexandro Bernabei is in Celtic training and available for Sunday. The summer signing was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Glasgow city centre last weekend.

Reo Hatate is back in contention after missing the 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock due to concerns on whether the Rugby Park artificial surface would flare up an existing issue.

Possible starting XIs

Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, O’Reilly, McGregor; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota.

Hearts: Gordon; Sibbick, Smith, Rowles, Cochrane; Halliday, Devlin, Grant; Forrest, Shankland, McKay

Previous meeting

Hearts were comfortably beaten by their hosts back in May despite taking an early lead thanks to Ellis Simms. A quick-fire double saw Ange Postecoglou’s side reduced the deficit before the half before a couple of goals after the break saw them run out 4-1 winners.

Referee

This is the first time Hearts will see Kevin Clancy this season. Their last meeting with the whistler was the dress rehearsal for May’s Scottish Cup final with Rangers coming to Tynecastle for the final day of the league campaign. The visitors won 3-1 despite playing a number of youngsters. His last match involving Celtic was a 2-0 win for the Glasgow side over Ross County in April.

