Celtic v Hearts: TV channel; kick-off time; team news; form guide; odds; referee

Match details

Who: Celtic v Hearts. What: cinch Premiership fixture. Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow. When: Wednesday, March 8, 7.45pm kick-off. Referee: Alan Muir (Nick Walsh on VAR)

TV and ticket info

Celtic narrowly edged out Hearts in a seven-goal thriller the last time the teams met, at Tynecastle Park in late October. Picture: SNS

Celtic are screening the match as part of the five pay-per-view games they’re allowed to broadcast this season. The cost is £12.99. Hearts TV subscribers based outside the UK and Ireland can watch the match as part of their subscription.

Tickets are still available for the game through the Hearts website. They range from £11 to £35.

Team news

Hearts are expected to be without Stephen Humphrys as he continues to recover from a knock he sustained in the loss to Motherwell a couple of weeks ago. Alex Cochrane is a doubt as he feels pain in his hip. Peter Haring is back in full training but won’t be available until after the international break. Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime are running again as they return from knee operations but neither will be back before May. Craig Halkett, Craig Gordon and Gary Mackay-Steven are long-term absentees.

Sub goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrest is the only Hoops player out of action and there appeared to be no fresh injury concerns after the 5-1 win over St Mirren on Sunday.

Form guide

The victory over St Johnstone at the weekend means it’s now just two defeats in 15 matches for Hearts, a run stretching back to the final match before the extended break for the World Cup. They’ve won nine of those contests.

Celtic are on a run of 11 straight victories and haven’t lost in 16 encounters. They’ve only been beaten once domestically this campaign.

Head-to-head

Hearts have only beaten Celtic once in the last 16 meetings with 15 defeats. Celtic are currently on a six-game winning streak.

Manager thoughts

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson: “Parkhead is always a difficult place to go, but I think with the belief we have in the group just now, we can take confidence into that game. The big thing for me in these games is belief, both in the team and in yourself.”

Bookies’ odds

Celtic 1/5, Draw 13/2, Hearts 11/1 with Bet365.com

Message from the editor