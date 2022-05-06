Hearts are back in action this weekend as they look to return to winning ways after their 0-0 stalemate against Ross County last weekend.

With only a few matches left of the campaign, Robbie Neilson’s side are already guaranteed a third place finish but will be eager to delay Celtic’s celebrations.

The Hoops can claim their 52nd Scottish Premiership title if they take all three points, while Hearts are unbeaten in ten matches and will be hopeful of finishing the season on a high at Celtic Park tomorrow.

Is Celtic vs Hearts on TV?

Yes. Sky Sports will be showing all of the action via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

The match will kick off at 12pm tomorrow (6th May) but coverage will begin at 11am.

Will there be a live stream?

Subscribers can use the Sky Go app across all devices, while non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Odds

Celtic are currently favourites to win tomorrow’s match as they look to return as Scottish champions.

Celtic 1/4

Draw 5/1