Hearts will travel to Parkhead tomorrow afternoon as they face Celtic in one of their final matches of the 2021/22 campaign.

Robbie Neilson’s side have already sealed third spot as they sit 19 points behind Rangers and an impressive 17 points ahead of fourth-place Dundee United.

However, the Hoops will be desperate to win in the knowledge that three points can guarantee them the Scottish Premiership title after missing out to Rangers last season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head into this weekend’s match unbeaten in ten and will be hoping to continue their run till the end of the campaign, while Celtic haven’t been beaten in the league since September.

The Edinburgh club will certainly hope to still put on a brilliant performance despite their lengthy injury list.

They will be without Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett, John Souttar and Michael Smith, while Aaron McEneff is a major doubt after missing out last weekend.

Here is how Celtic’s team looks ahead of tomorrow’s clash...

Opposition team news

Celtic have a mostly fit squad going into tomorrow’s match with only Josip Juranovic likely to be absent.

The defender picked up a knock in their Scottish Cup semi-final tie with Rangers last month and was forced off in the second half.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to name an unchanged starting XI, with the hosts operating in a 4-3-3 formation with Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi and Daizen Maeda leading the line.

The trio are currently Celtic’s top three goalscorers with 38 goals all together, as well as 21 assists.

Predicted line-up

Hart; Taylor, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Ralston; Hatate, McGregor, O’Riley; Maeda, Furuhashi, Jota

What Celtic have said about Hearts

Postecoglou has warned his Celtic team ahead of a ‘dangerous’ Hearts clash.

The Greek said: “Hearts have had a good season. They are in the cup final and will be in Europe next year.

“They are one of the teams I know will be dangerous as they have nothing to lose.

“They can go out and play without fear, as they are sure of their position.

“That’s always a danger as they aren’t going to worry too much about the consequences if they aren’t successful.

“They will want a crack at us but we want to finish strong and play our best football at the important part of the year.