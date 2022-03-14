Celtic win tonight would create Scottish Cup history for Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and the Parkhead club

Hearts, Hibs and Rangers are already through after beating St Mirren, Motherwell and Dundee respectively over an enthralling cup weekend. Celtic are favourites for the trip to Tannadice and, should they progress, it will create history for Scotland’s national cup competition.

Never before in 149 years of the Scottish Cup have Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs been in the semi-finals together. There have been dozens of different teams making up the last four down the years, but never the four biggest clubs from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The semi-final draw takes place tonight after the United-Celtic tie. Both games are scheduled to be staged at Hampden Park on the weekend of April 16/17 and will be shown live on television. The final is also at the national stadium on May 21.

This season's Scottish Cup semi-finals could be historic.

