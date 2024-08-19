Ceremony in memory of former Hearts director

SNS Group

Pilmar Smith was remembered in his home town in East Lothian

Former Hearts director Pilmar Smith has been remembered at an opening ceremony for a sports building named in his honour. The Pilmar Smith Pavilion in North Berwick was officially opened by local politicians in front of friends and family of the man who was vice-chairman at Tynecastle Park between 1981 and 1994.

Smith was a popular resident in the town until his passing in 2018 at the age of 87. He was also known for his time as chairman of Lothian Buses and remains a much-loved figure in East Lothian. Several dignitaries attended the ceremony and former Hearts winger John Colquhoun delivered a speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carol McFarlane, councillor for the North Berwick Coastal ward, told the East Lothian Courier: “A lot of people knew Pilmar, but people don't know why the pavilion was named after him or why. He was such a nice man who lived in North Berwick who contributed so much to the town.

“I was very friendly with Pilmar and it will be great for others to remember him. I just thought there should be a small gathering so people knew who he was.”

Although the pavilion was built in 2021, its use has been limited but issues are now believed to have been resolved. Bill Axon, chief executive of Enjoy Leisure which runs the facility, said: “We’re delighted to be represented at today’s event marking the opening of Pilmar Smith Pavilion.

“This ceremony is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the new build. As someone who knew Pilmar well, highlighting and recognising the significant role he played in the North Berwick community and beyond is a brilliant tribute.”