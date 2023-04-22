Changes underpin Hearts' ruthless 6-1 demolition of Ross County as the number of shots at goal tells its own story

Hearts finally ended their recent winless run with a merciless destruction of Ross County as captain Lawrence Shankland claimed a hat-trick, taking his goal tally for the season to 25. Forward Josh Ginnelly struck twice to reach 11 goals in a victory which began with defender Alex Cochrane’s opener.

A relentless attacking approach served Hearts well from kick-off as they overwhelmed the Premiership’s bottom side at Tynecastle Park. Aside from excellent displays by Shankland and Ginnelly, midfielder Cammy Devlin produced his best performance of the campaign and the exciting Yutaro Oda did everything but score. Toby Sibbick's distribution from defence was also an alluring feature of the afternoon, whilst Cochrane claimed a goal and an assist.

In total, the hosts finished with 30 shots at the Ross County goal, 12 of which were on target. Interim manager Steven Naismith was in the technical area for the first time at Tynecastle and couldn’t fail to be impressed with his team’s attitude and application as they closed to within two points of third-placed Aberdeen in the league table.

Five Hearts changes from last week’s Edinburgh derby defeat underpinned this victory, with goalscorers Cochrane and Ginnelly both reinstated alongside Nathaniel Atkinson, Peter Haring and Oda. This was Haring’s first starting appearance since October’s Europa Conference League tie away to Fiorentina, and he enjoyed a timely return.

Early efforts on goal from Barrie McKay and Oda demonstrated Hearts’ offensive approach. It fully manifested with the opening goal on 17 minutes. Atkinson's throw-in found Shankland, who turned sharply to feed Ginnelly. He laid off to Cochrane for a low right-footed drive from 18 yards into the bottom corner.

The second arrived four minutes later and owed much to the tenacity and instinct of Hearts’ Australian dynamo Devlin. His tackle won possession from County’s David Cancola deep in the home half before a weighted 40-yard through pass for Ginnelly. The forward entered the penalty area, cut inside the visiting defender Dylan Smith and angled a sublime left-footed shot high beyond goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. He could only celebrate properly after a VAR review confirmed no offside.

When Shankland headed Cochrane’s cross against Laidlaw’s balance into the net for 3-0 before the half-hour, this game was over. The captain almost scored an outrageous fourth for Hearts moments later following Toby Sibbick’s quick ball forward, but his lob bounced off the County crossbar. Laidlaw’s outstretched hand then prevented Devlin claiming the fourth from Shankland’s lay-off, and Atkinson really should have scored at the end of a superb flowing attack two minutes from the break.

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County.

Seemingly determined to reach the interval with a four-goal advantage, Hearts did score again in first-half stoppage-time. Smith fouled Shankland inside the area and referee Don Robertson visited his touchline monitor before awarding the penalty. Shankland confidently stroked home his second of the afternoon from the spot.

County struck the crossbar through striker Jordan White early in the second half but otherwise struggled to attack with much impetus. Ginnelly scored Hearts’ fifth with a rifled finish from almost 25 yards following McKay’s throw-in, and Shankland added a sixth before the hour mark. Oda’s shot was blocked by the County substitute Jack Baldwin but Shankland’s deft chip lifted the loose ball into the top corner to complete his hat-trick.

Laidlaw touched Devlin’s effort onto the crossbar as the hosts showed no intention of letting up. They did concede a penalty near the end after Cochrane fouled the County substitute Owura Edwards, who converted from the spot. That was really the only aberration for Hearts on an otherwise fine afternoon.

Hearts (4-2-3-1): Clark; Atkinson (Hill 58), Sibbick, Rowles, Cochrane; Devlin (Kiomourtzoglou 66), Haring (Halliday 75); Oda, Shankland (Grant 75), McKay; Ginnelly (Humphrys 66).

Ross County (4-1-4-1): Laidlaw; Randall, Smith (Owura 71), Iacovitti, Harmon; Loturi; Murray (Stones 46), Cancola (Baldwin 46), Kenneh (Tillson 66), Sims (Watson 66); White.

Referee: Don Robertson.