Hearts have raced to the top of the Premiership amid a strong start to the season.

Charlie Nicholas says there are three specific transfer moves that have inspired Hearts to the top of the Premiership table.

The former Scotland and Celtic striker has been impressed by Derek McInnes’ side, who hold an eight-point gap in first place, following Sunday’s 3-1 win over Celtic. Amid investment from Tony Bloom, the Brighton chairman has handed Hearts the keys to his Jamestown Analytics software, which has been a cornerstone of Jambos recruitment.

It has unearthed hidden gems like Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga, with Nicholas believing smart recruitment between the sticks where Alexander Schwolow was recruited, defence and up front is paying dividends at Tynecastle. He sees no reason why Hearts can’t remain top of the tree.

Charlie Nicholas on Hearts

He told Sky Bet: “Before the season started, I said if Celtic didn’t strengthen, this could be a golden opportunity for someone like Hearts. Hearts, under Tony Bloom’s influence, focused on building a balanced squad in the summer by getting cover at centre-back, a goalkeeper, and strikers with pace and movement. They’ve taken full advantage, and Derek McInnes has done a brilliant job as Hearts coach.

“They’ve shown they can compete with and beat both Celtic and Rangers. The momentum is with them. They’ve got a tricky midweek game against St Mirren and then Dundee, but if they can keep that gap through to Christmas, then yes - they’ve got a real chance. Right now, they look the best team in Scotland, but they’ve got to prove it over time.”

A title surge in Gorgie comes as Celtic hunt a new manager, after Brendan Rodgers resigned on Monday night, following the loss to Hearts. Nicholas added: “I wasn’t surprised that Brendan Rodgers quit Celtic. After the Hearts game on Sunday, he looked and came across as a broken man with no real energy left. When you coach like that, you’re admitting you can’t improve it anymore.

Charlie Nicholas on Brendan Rodgers exit at Celtic

“That’s what Brendan has always said he’s about - making people better, getting the most out of them. That hasn’t been the case for the best part of nine months. Some people might be surprised because he’d said he would stay on. The problem was that he was speaking out of turn. The board, the guys who control his wages, had seen it coming and let him go on saying the wrong things for too long.

“The comment last week about wanting to go from a cheap car to a Ferrari - he was in control of the summer signings and who came in and out of the club. For whatever reason, under Brendan, the standard of signings dropped compared to the guy before him, Ange Postecoglou, whose transfers were a roaring success.

“I’m not supporting the board because they’ve made tremendous errors too, but Celtic was a club ready to implode, and I’m not surprised by the timing of it.”