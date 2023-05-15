Cheapest 2023/24 season-ticket price for every Scottish Premiership club - ranked in order

Running from cheapest to dearest, the cheapest season tickets on sale for every Scottish Premiership club.

It’s that time of year again where, despite the current campaign not being finished yet and a lot left to fight for – particularly with regards to European football and relegation – clubs have began advertising season tickets for next term.

Most clubs will go with a renew period where supporters have a set amount of time to snap up their briefs for next year at a reduced price before standard tickets go on sale to the rest of the support.

It’s a tough time financially for most fans with Britain currently in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

We’ve looked through every club’s season-ticket launch to see what the options are for supporters looking to watch their favourites every second weekend but may wish to save some money doing so...

1 . Hearts - £295 While premium season tickets go for over £600, the cheapest adult option is a lot more affordable.

2 . St Johnstone - £325 It hasn't been widely advertised yet, but it says on the club's website that season-ticket renewals are available for 2023/24 at the same price as last year, which was £325.

3 . Dundee United - £339 Perhaps no surprise they're this high up the list when they've looked the team most likely to drop out of the top flight for most of 2023 thus far.

4 . Livingston - £345 Adult tickets are available at just under £350 for those who take advantage of the 'early bird' prices.