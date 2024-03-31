Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hearts and Hibs both dropped points on Saturday, with the former drawing at home to Kilmarnock, while Hibs suffered an expected defeat to title hopefuls Rangers. The dropped points don't make too much difference for Hearts, who have firm control over third place, but Hibs have now dropped out of the top half with the split approaching.

Attention now turns to next weekend when both Edinburgh sides will be hoping to get back to winning ways. In the meantime, we have rounded up the latest news from the Premiership.

Sutton on referee criticism

Chris Sutton believes the SFA have shown double standards when it comes to criticising referees this season, with Brendan Rodgers having been punished. The pundit told the Daily Record: "Pretty much all of them have been critical of VAR or referees. I’ve seen strong stuff from Derek McInnes, Steven Naismith, Stuart Kettlewell has recently gone to town and Philippe Clement has taken the odd pop. Neil Warnock was only here a few weeks and moaned about it after most games. None of those guys ended up in the dock. It seems it’s okay to infer officials are incompetent – but you can’t actually say it.

“Rodgers just said what they are all thinking – what most of us are thinking. In courts you can’t get done for defamation if what you say is true. But it doesn’t seem to work that way in the SFA legal system. Even if the officials were incompetent you’re not allowed to say it. Rodgers will take his slap on the wrists but for everyone’s sake I hope the people in charge take note and raise their game.”

Clement praise

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has praised Hibs' 'quality' after Saturday's clash. He said: “Yeah of course because Hibs have this quality. They have a lot of pace, they have good technical players. We get a goal against in that way, I was not happy with that.

"We could’ve done things different and better, what we talked about at half-time, and then second half they didn’t have one really chance any more in these transitions. So that’s a huge achievement against the team who has scored the third most goals in the league.

