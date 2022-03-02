Much is still up for grabs all across the top flight with a title race well and truly on, a battle at the bottom and a tight-knit group of teams vying for places in the top four and the top six too.

Both Old Firm teams are in action with leaders Celtic hosting St Mirren, who drew 0-0 at Parkhead earlier in the season.

Reigning champions Rangers’ away form has not made good reading recently, and they are again on the road – facing St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Jim Goodwin is still seeking his first win as Aberdeen manager, and has a tough task against third-placed Hearts at Tynecastle, fresh from a return to winning ways against St Mirren at the weekend.

Ross County are in Motherwell and Livingston host Dundee United while it is a pivotal night for Dundee on the back of the weekend reverse by David Martindale’s West Lothian side. Mark McGhee is another manager seeking his first win at his new club and they host Shaun Maloney and Hibs at the Kilmac Stadium.

There are also lower league matches between Albion Rovers and Annan as well as in Edinburgh where CIty host Stenhousemuir at Ainslie Park.

The SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final between Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers will also decide who faces Queen of the South in this season’s final

The referees for each match have been appointed and are listed below. Scroll through to see who is in charge of your team’s match.

1. Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final | Referee: Grant Irvine Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. St Johnstone v Rangers Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Willie Collum Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group Photo Sales

3. Motherwell v Ross County Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: John Beaton Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Livingston v Dundee Utd Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Kick off 7.45pm. | cinch Premiership | Referee: Colin Steven Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group Photo Sales