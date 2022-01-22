'Class acts all over the pitch': Hearts fans react to win over Auchinleck Talbot

Here’s what the Hearts fans had to say about the match on social media...

@RonCashman: It is difficult to imagine how Hearts could have done better. Class acts all over the pitch. They all did the jersey proud this afternoon."

@psy_goose: "High quality, professional football. Gordon got cold at times but stayed concentrated, and Atkinson was a brilliant debut performance. On tae round 5!”

Hearts fans in attendance at Beechwood Park to watch their side advance to the next round of the Scottish Cup. Picture: SNS

@WSNico11: "Great result. But there must be at least one zealot out there thinking it should have been six and Robbie must go.”

@DMcIver22: "Thankfully they didn't affect the game but that's the worst officiating I've seen in years. Just awful. However! We were great. Andy Halliday was excellent, Atkinson looked great on his debut, Boyce clinical and we fully deserved the result, scoreline flattered Talbot. Lovely.”

@ScottLumsden4: "Should have been 8 goals though.”

@TS_Nicoll: A potentially tricky tie overcome with completely ease. We’re a very well-drilled, organised side. Expected more from Auchinleck, but we didn’t let them anywhere near us. Very straightforward. Into the hat.”

@lynne_thomson2: "Thought Nathaniel Atkinson had a great debut today. Looked impressive.”

@BurnieHearts: "Peter Haring Babbbbbby. I f*****g love that guy.”

@ThomasVolka: “Really impressed with hearts today. Regardless of the standard of opposition. Atkinson looks brilliant and Barrie Mckay is just class.”

@LewisPearson07: "Jumping the gun here, but you can already tell that Nathaniel Atkinson is some player, some top draw business from the club again.”

@SWhyte1874: “Excellent performance and some really good goals. Enjoyable watch.”

