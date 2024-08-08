NW

Tynecastle coaches will have learned much from watching both sides

Hearts’ European opponents Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih and Viktoria Plzen met in the first leg of the Europa League third qualifying round tonight, with Plzen seizing a 2-1 advantage ahead of next week’s return leg in the Czech Republic. The overall winners progress to meet Hearts in the play-off later this month, and both Kryvbas and Plzen showed their qualities during the 90 minutes.

Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu put Ukrainian side Kryvbas ahead with an instinctive first-half finish, but the impressive 16-year-old Jiri Panos struck an exquisite equaliser for Plzen minutes into the second half. Giant substitute Daniel Vasulin claimed what proved to be the winner 20 minutes later. Both teams were guilty of suspect defending at times and Hearts will have noted weaknesses in terms of positional play and passing which they can exploit.

The result leaves Plzen clear favourites to progress as they prepare for home advantage next week. Kryvbas are not out of the tie yet but face a difficult task trying to overhaul the 2-1 deficit in the away leg. Regardless who prevails, Hearts will be reasonably confident that they have the capabilities to win the play-off over two legs. This game was officially Kryvbas’ home leg but took place in Slovakia due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The 12,555-capacity Košická Futbalová Aréna in Kosice staged the game and looked just over half full.

Kryvbas lined up in a 4-3-3 formation which became 4-5-1 whenever they were out of possession. The Plzen coach Miroslav Koubek chose a 3-4-2-1 system, with the dangerous Pavel Sulc in an attacking midfield role alongside Panos to support striker Matej Vydra.

Kryvbas were comfortably the better side during the first half and moved ahead on 21 minutes. They attacked down the left flank as impressive full-back Ivan Dibango scampered forward. He delivered a well-placed cross into the penalty area for the Ghanaian forward Prince Kwabena Adu to knock into the net with a clever one-touch finish from around seven yards.

Adu’s pace was causing Plzen frequent problems and their defence looked vulnerable whenever he sprinted on to the quick balls Kryvbas sent forward. The Ukrainians could have been 2-0 ahead by half-time. They mounted another attack on 38 minutes and again Dibango was heavily involved. He struck a low left-footed effort towards the bottom corner of the Plzen net, but goalkeeper Marian Tvrdon produced an excellent save. It became even more important when the Czechs equalised less than three minutes into the second half.

Panos collected a loose ball following a challenge in midfield and charged forward unopposed. From almost 25 yards, he dispatched a blistering left-footed shot high into the top corner, leaving the Kryvbas keeper Andriy Klishchuk helpless. Plzen increased the pace following the interval and Panos was involved in much of their probing at the Kryvbas back line.

The passing and movement from the Czechs was also significantly more crisp and purposeful after their fairly flat first 45 minutes. It was no great surprise when they scored again, although first they survived a scare when Kryvbas defender Oleksandr Romanchuk struck the crossbar with a header. Within seconds, Plzen went on the offensive. Sulc’s surging run into the Ukrainian penalty area ended with a slipped pass to Vasulin, and the giant striker was left in space to drive the ball into the net from 12 yards out.

Plzen saw out the remainder of the game without too much trouble. They now prepare to welcome Kryvbas to the Doosan Arena next Thursday knowing they are favourites to go through to face Hearts.