Clubs contact Hearts over loan deals for teenage starlets

Several clubs have contacted Hearts asking to take teenagers Harry Cochrane and Anthony McDonald on loan this month.

Management at Riccarton have yet to make a decision on whether to send either or both players out to get more first-team experience.

The 17-year-olds have been peripheral figures for Hearts in recent months after making the senior breakthrough last season. Both have suffered injuries and the arrival of 18 players last summer saw their game time reduced.

Manager Craig Levein has been contacted by other teams in Scotland wanting to take the teens on loan. He told the Evening News that any such move would need to be right for Hearts and the player.

“They’ve both had injuries and it’s been a bit stop-start for them this season,” explained Levein. “Harry got an ankle knock in a reserve game and since then he’s had a bug. I don’t want to send any of them out injured or not 100 per cent.

“I’ve had some enquiries about them but I might need them. If they are going to go out, I need to make sure that they are right before they go anywhere. There is no firm decision been made on that.”