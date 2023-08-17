Clubs make their moves for Hearts midfielder Connor Smith as the player faces a big decision
Hamilton Academical have approached Hearts about a loan deal for midfielder Connor Smith, with teams in the Scottish Championship also interested in the 21-year-old.
The South Lanarkshire club are keen to bring Smith back to the ZLX Stadium following a successful loan period there last season. He scored six goals in 18 appearances between January and May but could not prevent Hamilton suffering relegation to League One.
Championship sides are monitoring the situation with Smith struggling for game time at Hearts. He signed a new one-year contract at Tynecastle Park in July, which carries the option of a further 12-month extension. However, he has not featured in any of the Edinburgh club’s three competitive matches so far this season.
He was an unused substitute in last week’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Rosenborg in Trondehim. He was left out of the 18-man matchday squad for both Premiership matches against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.
Smith now faces an important decision on his immediate future. He finds himself behind new signings like Calem Nieuwenhof and Alex Lowry for places in midfield at Tynecastle. As things stand, a loan move appears to be the most likely way for him to get regular competitive action this season.
Smith is a graduate of the Riccarton youth academy who made his senior Hearts debut against Kilmarnock back in May 2018. Since then, he has been unable to cement a regular place in the club’s first team. He previously spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath, Arbroath, Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park before the spell at Hamilton earlier this year.