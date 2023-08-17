Clubs make their moves for Hearts midfielder Connor Smith as the player faces a big decision

Hamilton Academical have approached Hearts about a loan deal for midfielder Connor Smith, with teams in the Scottish Championship also interested in the 21-year-old.

The South Lanarkshire club are keen to bring Smith back to the ZLX Stadium following a successful loan period there last season. He scored six goals in 18 appearances between January and May but could not prevent Hamilton suffering relegation to League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship sides are monitoring the situation with Smith struggling for game time at Hearts. He signed a new one-year contract at Tynecastle Park in July, which carries the option of a further 12-month extension. However, he has not featured in any of the Edinburgh club’s three competitive matches so far this season.

He was an unused substitute in last week’s Europa Conference League third qualifying round first leg against Rosenborg in Trondehim. He was left out of the 18-man matchday squad for both Premiership matches against St Johnstone and Kilmarnock.

Smith now faces an important decision on his immediate future. He finds himself behind new signings like Calem Nieuwenhof and Alex Lowry for places in midfield at Tynecastle. As things stand, a loan move appears to be the most likely way for him to get regular competitive action this season.