Coach hails young keeper as 'future for Hearts and Scotland' after Edinburgh derby defeat

Eva Olid’s side were beaten 4-1 by local rivals Hibs at the Tony Macaroni Arena. An 11-minute second-half burst saw the hosts score three times to add to their first-half opener and kill the game as a contest.

Rodgers, who recently turned 16, was preferred to Hearts No.1 Charlotte Parker-Smith between the sticks. She made her debut as a 15-year-old earlier in the campaign when the teams met at Tynecastle.

Though she would ultimately concede four times, Rodgers – trained from childhood by Hearts academy coach Kieren Elder – wasn’t at fault for any of the goals and made three strong saves to keep the scoreline respectable.

Lisa Rodgers in action against Hibs at Tynecastle earlier in the season, where she made her debut as a 15-year-old. Picture: David Mollison

“Lisa is a fantastic talent. She'll no doubt be the future, not only for Hearts but for Scotland,” said Hearts assistant Sean Burt.

“At times she did really well with a couple of really important saves at crucial times. She made one really big save in the first five minutes and then another in the second half. She was unlucky with a couple of the goals but she wasn't at fault today. She's done really well and it's pleasing to see.

“She's definitely one of the best prospects Scotland has seen in a long time.”

The defeat to Dean Gibson’s outfit was the third time in four SWPL 1 games where Hearts have conceded four. It’s part of a worrying defensive trend after not conceding three in a single match prior to a 5-0 defeat to Rangers in January.

“We've conceded four against Partick, four against Spartans and another four today as well,” said Burt.

“Georgia Hunter was a big miss for us last week against Spartans, we missed her badly. And quite frankly we've had to do a bit of shuffling because we've had a few knocks as well.

“In football you want to have a consistent back-line and at times we've not been able to get that on the pitch, but we'll go back to training and work hard to rectify our mistakes.”

