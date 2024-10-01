It’s been a difficult period for Hearts but now they will look to bring some positivity back to Gorgie with Europa Conference action.

After Steven Naismith’s sacking as head coach last month, interim manager Liam Fox is leading the Jambos away from home in their Europa Conference opener against Dinamo Minsk. They are yet to win a competitive match this season after Saturday’s 1-1 Premiership draw against Ross County.

Hearts will clock up the miles this week, with their league phase match in Azerbaijan before travelling to face Aberdeen less than 72 hours later. But how are their European chances rated?