Conference League winners odds: How Hearts chances are rated in revamped competition

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 1st Oct 2024, 09:00 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 09:14 BST

Hearts return to the European stage this week away from home.

It’s been a difficult period for Hearts but now they will look to bring some positivity back to Gorgie with Europa Conference action.

After Steven Naismith’s sacking as head coach last month, interim manager Liam Fox is leading the Jambos away from home in their Europa Conference opener against Dinamo Minsk. They are yet to win a competitive match this season after Saturday’s 1-1 Premiership draw against Ross County.

Hearts will clock up the miles this week, with their league phase match in Azerbaijan before travelling to face Aberdeen less than 72 hours later. But how are their European chances rated?

McBookie have ranked the winners odds for this season’s competition that includes the likes of Chelsea, Real Betis and Fiorentina. Take a look.

7/4

1. Chelsea

7/4 | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
4/1

2. Real Betis

4/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
5/1

3. Fiorentina

5/1 | Getty Images

Photo Sales
16/1

4. Copenhagen

16/1 Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PremiershipEuropa Conference League