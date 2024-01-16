Connor Smith's Hearts future decided after a transfer embargo changed his season

Young midfielder needs to continue playing regularly for the rest of the season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Connor Smith is expected to leave Hearts in another loan move this month following his return from Scunthorpe United. The midfielder will be farmed out for his second loan stint of the season with his contract at Tynecastle Park now in its final six months.

Smith joined Scunthorpe on loan last August in a deal which included the option of a permanent transfer. He impressed at Glanford Park, scoring six goals in 16 appearances for the English National League North side, who were keen to keep him. However, a transfer embargo prevented them from renewing his loan or signing him permanently and he returned to Edinburgh last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His long-term future lies away from Tynecastle, however. Smith is keen to continue playing regularly during the second half of the campaign and Hearts are happy to facilitate another loan move before the end of the January transfer window.

"He will be going back out on loan for the second half of the season," confirmed Steven Naismith, the Hearts head coach, to the Edinburgh News. "The situation is similar to where it was in the summer. He did the full pre-season and was involved in every game but, given where he's at right now, it's counter-productive to keep him about and try to get him minutes.

"I think the best thing for him and for us is that he goes and plays. He has been somebody who has been round about the first team for a few years and he needs that consistency of playing."