The Danes are pushing for Confernece League progress

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FC Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup expects an aggressive encounter against Hearts on Thursday and has warned his players to be ready for some Scottish ‘bite’. The 36-year-old is seeking to guide his team through to at least the UEFA Conference League knockout play-off round, and victory over Hearts would be a huge step towards that aim.

Neestrup studied the Edinburgh club closely this season and feels they can be a danger in this tie. Copenhagen beat Kilmarnock in the play-off for the league phase of the Conference League in August and also drew 2-2 with Rangers in a friendly at Ibrox back in January. Neestrup feels he has a good handle of what Hearts can offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have a big heart and they do everything for every centimetre on the pitch,” he said. “We played against that when we faced Kilmarnock a couple of months ago. I know that, domestically, they have not done as good as they probably hoped for this season, but we have also been in situations in Copenhagen, both where we struggled in the league, but also in a period where we were very good domestically. Sometimes European football is a space of freedom.

“So even though the results have not been as good as they probably hoped for in the league, then European football is two tournaments and it's two different kinds of content. Our focus has been that they have done well in the Conference League and they are higher on the table than we are. They are there for a reason.

“If you look at their main stats, then they actually perform like a top team. So I also think that they feel that they are in a place where they maybe should have had a little bit more points than they have now, both under the new coach, but also under the coach that they had six or seven weeks ago.

“I think Hearts is a little bit more of a mix between a direct approach and short passing, where Kilmarnock was extremely direct. I don't expect the same game picture like we had against Kilmarnock in Parken three months ago, because it's very difficult to play an opponent that deep like we did against Kilmarnock for almost 95 minutes. So I would expect us to be at home and we need the win. So, of course, we want to take initiative in the game and take control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I think that Hearts will bite back a little bit more than Kilmarnock did three months ago.”

Copenhagen officials are hopeful that the crowd will reach 30,000 inside Parken. The Danes sit one point and two spots below 17th-placed Hearts in the Conference League table. Two matchdays remain and the top 24 will go through to the next phase.

“We have extreme respect for the collective and I will not go into too much detail with one player in front of another,” said Neestrup when asked about which Hearts players concern him. “Especially now against a Scottish team. Of course, all teams have individual profiles, but I think that a typical Scottish team is a strong collective and you don't have any single player on that pitch that's not capable of giving everything for the team as a main priority.

“It's two different opponents and two different styles, but I think that the collective from Kilmarnock was a tough time for us, especially away. It's going to be tough times for us on Thursday against a team that's going to bite as much as they can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Copenhagen midfielder Viktor Claesson offered a similar opinion on Hearts to his manager. Since losing their opening Conference League tie at home to the Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok, the Danish league leaders have drawn with Real Betis in Spain and Istanbul Basaksehir at home before beating Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan.

Claesson admitted beating Hearts is vital as his team-mates look to usurp the Tynecastle side in the 36-team table. “When we started this campaign, we wanted to go to the league phase,” said the club captain. “When you play in the Conference League you want to go further. I want to go the whole way, but we know it's going to be difficult and we didn't have the best start here. So right now the only focus is to play European football after Christmas and that's the main focus now. We don't look further than that.

“My experience of Scottish sided is that I played Kilmarnock this season, obviously. And like Nees said, they always play with a big heart and they are dedicated fans. They play a little bit more direct, I think, than other countries. I also played Rangers this year in January in a friendly. Back in the day, I also played against Celtic. I think Kilmarnock was a little bit more direct than Celtic and Rangers. We expect Hearts to be a little bit in between. It's going to be a tough game and I am sure they will have good fans with them as well.”