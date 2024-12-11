Thursday’s UEFA Conference League tie has plenty riding on it

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Copenhagen supporters are continuing to buy up tickets for Thursday night’s UEFA Conference League tie against Hearts, with an expected crowd of around 30,000. Officials at the Parken Stadium confirmed today that the dedication of Tynecastle fans has captured the imagination of the locals with up to 3,000 likely to fill the away end.

Copenhagen followers had initially been slow to take up their seats for the match, but ticket sales increased significantly once word spread that so many Hearts fans were travelling to the Danish capital. Parken holds 38,190 people and Copenhagen are anticipating that a healthy crowd will be inside the venue, which doubles as Denmark’s national stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts fans have been filtering into the city since Monday and visiting the various tourist attractions, including Tivoli Gardens Christmas village and the Nyhavn riverside. Our video above was taken pitchside at Parken and shows the away section [D Stand] where Hearts fans will be housed.

They will occupy the entire stand, which sits behind the goal and has netting in front. The stadium bears some similarities to Anfield, the famous home of Liverpool, given its rectangular shape and swathes of red seats.

Both teams are eager for points to take a step nearer the Conference League’s knockout play-off round, although Copenhagen start as heavy favourites. They were a Pot 1 side in the draw, with Hearts pulled from Pot 4.

Neil Critchley, the Tynecastle head coach, must decide whether to play 17-year-old striker James Wilson again after handing him a first senior start in Saturday’s Premiership win over Dundee. Critchley will also assess defender Frankie Kent and midfielder Beni Baningime prior to kick-off on Thursday evening.