Scottish football fans fear a blackout of Scotland international matches being broadcast after Viaplay pulled out of UK sports coverage in a potentially catastrophic move for sport in the country.

The Nordic broadcasters have reportedly ditched UK sports coverage in sweeping new cost-effective changes which could leave international matches not being shown on TV.

Viaplay is the current sponsor of the League Cup and shows the competition exclusively live - Motherwell v Queen's Park is due to be broadcast on Saturday. The company also hold a deal to show Scotland matches until 2028.

The Daily Record confirms that Viaplay will continue to show League Cup matches as they look to flog their UK business or partner up with another company. However, the future of broadcasting international matches remains a big question mark with Viaplay's deal done centrally with UEFA - a worry worsened by the recent purple patch of form enjoyed by Steve Clarke and the Scotland side ahead of next year’s Euros.

Murmurs of such ruthless changes had been circulating after it emerged that Viaplay was carrying out a strategic review of its products after hitting financial difficulties.

It was revealed that Scottish Premiership bosses were assured of their deal having been paid in full for next season with legal guarantees for future funding in a rights package due to run until 2027.

Viaplay has confirmed it will end broadcasting in Britain, the USA and Canada as 25% of staff are laid off.