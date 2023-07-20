‘Cost reduction program’ - Viaplay football deal in chaos impacting Scottish football
Nordic broadcasters Viaplay are introducing sweeping changes that are set to impact Scotland international matches if no deal is struck.
Scottish football fans fear a blackout of Scotland international matches being broadcast after Viaplay pulled out of UK sports coverage in a potentially catastrophic move for sport in the country.
The Nordic broadcasters have reportedly ditched UK sports coverage in sweeping new cost-effective changes which could leave international matches not being shown on TV.
Viaplay is the current sponsor of the League Cup and shows the competition exclusively live - Motherwell v Queen's Park is due to be broadcast on Saturday. The company also hold a deal to show Scotland matches until 2028.
The Daily Record confirms that Viaplay will continue to show League Cup matches as they look to flog their UK business or partner up with another company. However, the future of broadcasting international matches remains a big question mark with Viaplay's deal done centrally with UEFA - a worry worsened by the recent purple patch of form enjoyed by Steve Clarke and the Scotland side ahead of next year’s Euros.
Murmurs of such ruthless changes had been circulating after it emerged that Viaplay was carrying out a strategic review of its products after hitting financial difficulties.
It was revealed that Scottish Premiership bosses were assured of their deal having been paid in full for next season with legal guarantees for future funding in a rights package due to run until 2027.
Viaplay has confirmed it will end broadcasting in Britain, the USA and Canada as 25% of staff are laid off.
Viaplay CEO Jorgen Madsen Lindemann said: “We are today announcing a new strategy and plan, which includes, but is not limited to, focusing on our core Nordic, Netherlands and Viaplay Select operations (which make available a wide range of Viaplay series, films and documentaries through partners around the world); implementing a new operational model; downsizing, partnering or exiting our other international markets; rightsizing and pricing our product offering in the Nordics; undertaking a major cost reduction program; and conducting an immediate strategic review of the entire business to consider all options, including content sublicensing, asset disposals, equity injections or the sale of the whole group.”