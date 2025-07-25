When Craig Gordon, a young Hearts fans made his debut for the club in 2001, not many would’ve envisioned that nearly twenty five years later he’d still be at the club.

The 42 year old, who had stints at Sunderland and Celtic is about to celebrate his testimonial at Tynecastle this Saturday. From making one of the best saves the English Premier League has ever seen against Bolton for Sunderland, to keeping the Scotland National Team in games for over a decade, Gordon has had an illustrious career, spanning over two decades.