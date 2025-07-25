When Craig Gordon, a young Hearts fans made his debut for the club in 2001, not many would’ve envisioned that nearly twenty five years later he’d still be at the club.
The 42 year old, who had stints at Sunderland and Celtic is about to celebrate his testimonial at Tynecastle this Saturday. From making one of the best saves the English Premier League has ever seen against Bolton for Sunderland, to keeping the Scotland National Team in games for over a decade, Gordon has had an illustrious career, spanning over two decades.
With his testimonial on the horizon, let’s take a trip down memory lane and look back at the wonderful career of Craig Gordon through illustrations;
1. Hearts debut
A fresh-faced Gordon ready to make his first appearance for his boyhood club in 2001. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
2. Scotland debut
Gordon's performances at club level lead to his first International cap in a friendly against Trinidad and Tobago in 2004. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
3. Hearts finish second
Gordon played a big part in Hearts finishing second place in the 2005/06 season, here he is saving a Barry Robson penalty during a 3-0 win over Dundee United at Tynecastle. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
4. Scottish Cup triumph
That same year Gordon's heroics in a penalty shootout against Gretna led Hearts to their first Scottish Cup trophy in eight years. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602
