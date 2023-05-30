Craig Gordon dares skeptics to write him off as Hearts club captain details recovery progress

At 40 years of age there isn’t anything he hasn’t either seen or experienced in the game. A 30-person fracas after the most recent Edinburgh derby? Just a bit of handbags. A potential new manager for his club side being announced in the next couple of days? What will be will be. Seeing his side blow a healthy lead in third and potentially missing out on European group stages for a second successive season? Frustrating, certainly, but that’s football.

Besides, all of it pales in comparison to the challenge facing the goalkeeper at this moment in time as he seeks to return from a devastating double leg break and extend his playing career.

Considering he’s already been a professional for 23 years and will now have to get beyond the likes of Zander Clark at club level and Norwich City’s Angus Gunn for further international recognition, it would be easy to write him off, at least in terms of returning to play at the highest level in Scotland. But considering this is someone who came back from a previous retirement scare to play Champions League football, earn 34 further caps for his country and be named SFWA Player of the Year for the second time, you would be doing so at your peril.

Craig Gordon is hoping to get back playing regularly for Hearts before he sets Scotland dreams. Picture: SNS

"I'd love that. Do it, say it. Anybody, write it!" he said with a smile. "I love that, that's great. Do it again, see what happens."

So where is the 74-cap international on his latest journey to prove the doubters wrong?

“It’s going alright,” he said of his rehab. “I’ve started doing a bit of movement exercises in the gym, albeit at a low level. So when the guys come back for pre-season I’m hoping I might manage to get back outside and at least start that rehab process out there.

“I’ll not be joining in any of the pre-season stuff but just to be out there on the pitch is a step in the right direction.

Craig Gordon last played for Hearts in December's 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Tannadice. Picture: SNS

“I go back to see the surgeon again in the middle of July and then I’ll take it from there and do what he says.

“It’s getting there. It’s still sore at times but it’s definitely improving. It was obviously a severe injury so I have to be careful. But I do feel it’s heading in the right direction and I just need to keep working hard and when I get to the stage I get the all-clear I want to be in the best possible shape to start then.”

It’s not just the physical aspect of rehab which players have to grit through in order to get back to playing, it’s also a tough mental process. For those so used to playing in a team environment, the camaraderie of the dressing room, spending so much alone time in the gym while conversing with surgeons and physios can be a lonely existence. Again, though, Gordon has some prior experience to fall back on as he seeks to reach the light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s fine. You just have to shorten the goals, go and do the things you can in terms of getting to the next doctor’s appointment or scan – try and be able to do the exercises with a little bit more weight or reps,” he said.

Craig Gordon at Camstradden Primary School in Glasgow. Picture: SNS

“At times it feels like it’s taking ages and your not getting anywhere but every now and again I do feel the progress has moved up a notch. I’m still happy with where it’s going.

“I keep asking the physios if I can get the gloves back on but they keep telling me it’s not time! I’ll keep pushing them and they’ll give in eventually. They’re absolutely right to keep the reins on.

“Once I get to the football side of things that’ll take a wee while to get everything back and adjust to the speed of things. There’s all these stages to go through but they’ll be the more enjoyable ones compared to the first five months so I look forward to it even though it’ll be hard work.”

So is there any particular game or event Gordon has in mind for his international comeback? Scotland have got off to the best possible start in their qualification group as they try to reach Euro 2024 in Germany. Should Steve Clarke’s men stay the course, does Gordon reckon he can be a part of the squad at the very least?

Hearts and Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon suffered a double leg break on Christmas Eve last year. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

"I'd love to. That's always something at the back of my mind when I am in the gym and thinking that I need to push myself that bit more that if Scotland can get to another finals then I'd love to be part of that,” he said.

"A lot of work to be done for me to get back to that level and be able to try and get back into the squad but that is what I'm trying to do and I'll give it my best shot.

“I need to be at a level where I can go and perform and get back to where I want to be. There’s no one game, it’s as soon as I possibly can.

“England [in September] was mentioned but I’d need to be playing games before that to be in consideration.

“It’s just about getting fit, getting training, joining in with the squad and hopefully being available for selection for Hearts then take it from there.”

Craig Gordon was speaking at Camstradden Primary, in Drumchapel, as part of the Scottish FA’s Week of Football. Pupils took part in a creative writing competition called When I Played For Scotland, as part of Learning Through Football - a Scottish FA programme designed to support teaching and learning through the context of the national game. It is used by pupils and school across Scotland.

